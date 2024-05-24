Indian FM bids farewell to outgoing Saudi envoy

Jaishankar also appreciated the Saudi Ambassador’s efforts towards strengthening the India-Saudi Arabia relationship…reports Asian Lite News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday warmly bid farewell to outgoing Saudi Ambassador Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini in Delhi.

During their meeting, Jaishankar also appreciated the Saudi Ambassador’s efforts towards strengthening the India-Saudi Arabia relationship

In a post on X, S Jaishankar said, “Pleased to receive Saudi Ambassador Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini for a farewell call. Thank him for his contribution to the strengthening of India and Saudi Arabia’s relationship.”

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. The diplomatic ties between India and Saudi Arabia were established in 1947, according to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi also bid farewell to the Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo De Luca as he embarks on his new assignment.

“Bade farewell to Ambassador Vicenzo de Luca @Videluca59 of Italy, as he embarks on his next journey,” said Meenakashi Lekhi on X.

Further, she expressed gratitude for Luca’s contribution and commitment while emphasizing the progress in bilateral relations and wished him success in his future endeavors.

“Thank him for his contribution and commitment we have seen India and Italy’s bilateral relations going strength to strength. Wished him success in his future,” said Lekhi.

Vincenzo de Luca was appointed as the Ambassador of Italy to India on December 18, 2019 and Ambassador of Italy to Nepal on October 22, 2021. He is completed his tenure this year.

Italy and India recently elevated their bilateral relations to the levels of Strategic Partnership during the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to India in March 2023. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Iran’s Raisi laid to rest

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]