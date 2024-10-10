Industry Legend Ratan Tata Dies At 86  

Ratan Tata had became chairman of the $100 billion steel-to-software conglomerate in 1991 and ran the group founded by his great-grandfather more than a hundred years ago until 2012…reports Asian Lite News

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India’s biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, has died at 86. Just on Monday, the industrialist in a social media post had dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, in a late night statement on Wednesday, announced the death of Mr Tata, hailing the industrialist’s unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” said Chandrasekaran.

“For the Tata Group, Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” said Chandrasekaran.

Remembering Tata’s contribution to philanthropy, Chandrasekharan said “from education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come”.

‘Welcome back, Air India’, says Ratan Tata. Pic credits IANS

As news broke, tributes poured in from the industry and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, hailing the industrialist as ” a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being”.

“Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better,” the Prime Minister posted on X in a series of tweets along with pictures.

Rahul Gandhi said: “Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community.”

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said he is “unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata”. “I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community,” said Mahindra.

Mukesh Ambani hailed Tata as one of India’s most illustrious and kind-hearted sons.

“It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata’s passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian,” Ambani said in his condolence message.

“At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend,” he said, adding interactions with him “enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics, tweeted a throwback picture remembering Tata.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai credited the businessman for “mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India”. “He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji,” Mr Pichai posted on X.

Ratan Tata became chairman of the $100 billion steel-to-software conglomerate in 1991 and ran the group founded by his great-grandfather more than a hundred years ago until 2012. He founded telecommunications company Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took IT company Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004.

In a role reversal in 2004, Tata Group, an Indian company, having acquired iconic British car brands – Jaguar and Land Rover – found itself cast as reverse colonialists.

In 2009, Ratan Tata fulfilled his promise to make the world’s cheapest car accessible to the middle class. The Tata Nano, priced at Rs 1 lakh, became a symbol of innovation and affordability.

Tata was twice the Chairperson of the Tata Group conglomerate, from 1991 to 2012 and from 2016 to 2017. Although he stepped back from the company’s day-to-day running, he continued to head its charitable trusts.

Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most high-profile boardroom coup, died in a car crash in 2022. The bitter feud between the two remained unsolved.

After stepping down, Ratan Tata became chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals.

Long after retirement, Tata remained a popular figure on social media, with heartfelt posts about animal rights (particularly dogs) and appeals to Indian citizens.

Carrying on a tradition dating back to the time of Jamsetji Tata, Ratan Tata ensured that Bombay House, the Tata group’s headquarters, remained a haven for stray dogs.

With over 13 million followers on X and nearly 10 million on Instagram, he was the ‘most followed entrepreneur’ in India, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023.

