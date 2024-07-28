‘Infrastructure Key to Investment, Not Just Incentives’

The Prime Minister emphasised cooperation and collective efforts of all states and the Centre to work together to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047..reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday encouraged the states to provide an investor-friendly environment, as he directed the NITI Aayog to prepare an ‘Investment-friendly Charter’ of parameters which would include policies, programmes, and processes to be put in place for attracting investments.

The states may be monitored on the achievements in these parameters to promote healthy competition among them for attracting investments, said the Prime Minister while chairing the 9th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in the national capital on Saturday. PM Modi also underscored the importance of law and order, good governance, and infrastructure as vital for attracting investments, rather than just incentives.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors representing 20 states and six Union Territories. The Prime Minister also directed the NITI Aayog to study the suggestions of the states and UTs made during the meeting, encouraging the states to initiate Demographic Management Plans to address the issues of population aging in the future. PM Modi asked the states to take up capacity building of government officials at all levels and encouraged them to collaborate with the Capacity Building Commission for the same.

The Prime Minister also emphasised cooperation and collective efforts of all states and the Centre to work together to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Indian economy, which was ranked 10th largest in the world in 2014, has risen to become the fifth largest economy. The Prime Minister also encouraged the creation of River Grids at the state level for the effective utilisation of water resources, as he suggested that we must target ‘Zero Poverty’ as a priority for Viksit Bharat.

States to Enhance Governance for Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Viksit Bharat@2047 is the ambition of every Indian and the states can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected to the people.

Addressing the 9th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog here, PM Modi said, “This decade is of changes, technological and geopolitical, and also of opportunities. India should grab these opportunities and make our policies conducive to international investments. This is the stepping stone for progress to make India a developed nation.”

The theme of the NITI Aayog meeting is ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, with a central focus on making India a developed nation, and fostering participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and the state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

The Governing Council meeting discussed the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat@2047. Detailed deliberations were also held on the role of the states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy and aims to reach a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 will require a collaborative approach between the Centre and the state governments. The 9th Governing Council Meeting was held to create a roadmap for this vision, fostering teamwork between the Centre and the states as ‘Team India’.

The Governing Council also took up the recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held from December 27-29, 2023.

Under the overarching theme of ‘Ease of Living’, recommendations were made during the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries on five key themes, namely drinking water, electricity, health, schooling, and land and property.

ALSO READ: G20 Seeks Fairer Global Tax System

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]