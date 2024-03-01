Investopia Reviews Priorities For Economic Growth

A total of eight panel discussions and roundtables were held with the participation of investors, high-level government officials, companies and entrepreneurs…reports Asian Lite News

The second day of discussions at Investopia 2024 in Abu Dhabi, held on 28th and 29th February, shed light on strategic priorities for enhancing global economic growth and sustainability. Prominent speakers and panellists also covered recent and future investment trends and opportunities in tourism, aviation, hospitality, family businesses, healthcare, financial technology, and capital markets.

A total of eight panel discussions and roundtables were held with the participation of investors, high-level government officials, companies and entrepreneurs looking to explore investment opportunities in the new economy. Over 40 speakers, including economists, investment experts, and decision-makers shared their opinions and outlook on the global investment landscape.

The first session of day two of Investopia, titled Strategic Priorities in a Shifting Global Landscape: A Policy Perspective, focused on the major global shifts from geopolitical, economic, and environmental standpoints and how these changes affect the development priorities of countries around the world.

The impact of countries’ national priorities on cooperation in global economic development and how countries can work together to navigate common concerns such as the energy challenge, climate change, and water and food security were also covered during the session.

The importance of developing policies and legislation to tackle economic challenges and providing tax incentives for practising economic activities and businesses was highlighted. The session also saw a debate on the necessity of relying on technology and digital solutions to develop the infrastructure of various sectors and accelerate economic diversification through expansion into new economic sectors.

The second session titled ‘Evolving Landscape of Public Capital Markets in the Middle East’ explored the opportunities and capabilities available in the region’s key economic sectors and the importance of directing capital towards these opportunities, which in turn, enhances economic development in the region.

Meanwhile, the third session titled Hospitality Unleashed: Charting New Paths in Tourism Investment examined the recovery of global tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted prominent trends and transformations in the sector, including the growth of domestic and sustainable tourism. It analysed how investors are prepared to take advantage of growing demand and shifts in tourism trends and expectations.

A roundtable meeting in cooperation with Eros Investment, Generative AI redefining the Investment Ecosystem, drew the participation of investors, founders, and managers of major companies to review the potential of artificial intelligence, how to optimise its parameters to benefit businesses, and discuss the prospects for companies relying on these advanced technologies.

Prominent speakers on day two included Dumitru Alaiba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Digitisation of the Government of Moldova; Simon Coveney, Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment of the Republic of Ireland; Simonas Satunas, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Minister Coordinator for the Economy of Nigeria; George Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of Cyprus; as well as Aloki Batra, CEO of Five Hospitality and The Pacha Group; Antonio Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group; and Caroline Abramo, Founder and CEO of Pana Low Carbon Economy (PLC).

Investopia 2024 also launched the second edition of the Future 100 initiative, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Economy and the Government Development & the Future Office, to foster businesses operating in the future economic sectors. The event served as an ideal platform for these companies to connect with global investors and learn about the latest global investment trends.

The third edition of Investopia was held in partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, ADQ, Crypto.com, Standard Chartered, Citibank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Development Bank, the global entrepreneurship and investment platform SALT and the iConnections platform.#

