UAE, Egypt Begin New Aid Operation in Gaza

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the launch of “Birds of Goodness” operation to airdrop humanitarian and relief aid by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in the northern Gaza Strip. The operation aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people due to the war and help them overcome the difficult circumstances they are facing.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” is part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation which was launched on 5th November 2023, based on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The operation, which will last for several weeks, embodies the level of Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support the people of Gaza. It also comes within the framework of Arab and humanitarian solidarity to help the Palestinian people in light of the critical circumstances facing their children in the Gaza Strip.

Last night, joint teams from both countries carried out the operation using three aircraft carrying about 36 tonnes of food and medical aid. The aid was dropped in the areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia using special boxes equipped with GPS technology to ensure that it reaches the designated locations at the appropriate times.

The GPS system used in the operation is a state-of-the-art technology used in airdropping aid, allowing for accurate and easy identification of target locations and ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most. It is considered one of the latest tools used in humanitarian and relief work during emergencies.

The operation is expected to accelerate the delivery of urgent aid to those in need in northern Gaza, with the aim of alleviating their suffering and providing them with the necessary support during these difficult times.

The people of northern Gaza expressed their thanks and appreciation for this humanitarian gesture, which reflects the determination of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt to provide all forms of humanitarian support to the Palestinian people and to overcome the challenges in order to alleviate their suffering.

