‘Israel used US-supplied bombs to strike Gaza ‘safe zone’’

Israel’s recent strike on Al-Mawasi in Gaza has emerged as one of the deadliest incidents in the ongoing conflict,resulting in widespread devastation and a significant humanitarian impact.

Reports indicate that Israel used bombs provided by the United States, specifically Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits, which are designed to convert conventional “dumb bombs” into precision-guided munitions, news agency AFP reported.

This technology allows for enhanced accuracy in targeting, purportedly aimed at Hamas leaders allegedly involved in recent attacks triggering the conflict.

The strike on Al-Mawasi, initially designated by Israel as a “safe zone,” has had profound and tragic consequences. The area, once bustling with activity, now lies in ruins, with tent cities reduced to charred remnants and buildings obliterated by the force of the explosions.

The aftermath depicted in AFP videos shows a haunting scene of destruction, with a massive crater surrounded by debris and the acrid smoke of demolished structures.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the toll from the barrage includes at least 92 fatalities and over 300 wounded, predominantly civilians caught in the conflict’s crossfire.

The international community has reacted with outrage and concern over the disproportionate impact on civilian populations, urging restraint and a renewed push for peaceful resolution.

The use of JDAMs in densely populated areas like Gaza has sparked renewed scrutiny of U.S. military aid to Israel, with critics highlighting concerns over civilian casualties and the humanitarian toll.

Despite assurances of precision targeting, the reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture, with humanitarian organizations condemning the escalating violence and its devastating effects on civilian infrastructure and lives.

In response to mounting pressure, the Biden administration recently announced a temporary halt on the supply of certain munitions, while affirming ongoing support for Israel’s right to defend itself. However, the continuation of airstrikes and the consequent humanitarian crisis have intensified calls for a more comprehensive reassessment of U.S. policy and military aid.

Meanwhile, at least 40 Palestinians were killed in two attacks by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Hamas-run media office said in a statement. One attack in the UN-affiliated Al-Razi School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed 23 Palestinians, with 73 others injured, the statement said.

The Israeli airstrike, not preceded by any warning, caused partial destruction of the school, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local sources and eyewitnesses. Security sources told the news agency that the targeted place housed hundreds of displaced families in tents.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Tuesday that based on precise intelligence, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck “terrorists” who were operating in a UNRWA school in the area of Nuseirat. The IAF also struck a company commander in the Islamic Jihad’s Naval Unit in western Khan Younis, it added.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

