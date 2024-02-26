Jordan Pledges Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Amid Conflict

The king noted that Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian, relief, and medical assistance to the people in Gaza, the statement added…reports Asian Lite News

King Abdullah II of Jordan has warned that a continued war in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan could risk expanding the conflict.

King Abdullah made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting in Amman with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which he called for maximum efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and to protect innocent civilians, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The king noted that Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian, relief, and medical assistance to the people in Gaza, the statement added.

The king reiterated Jordan’s rejection of any attempts to separate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, while urging the continuation of Arab coordination to find a just solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.

Abbas, for his part, voiced appreciation for Jordan’s steadfast position on the Hamas-Israel conflict, stressing the need to continue close coordination and consultation between the two sides to serve the Palestinian cause and protect holy sites in the city.

Jordan and Bulgaria Affirm Commitment to Gaza

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that the Kingdom would continue to work extensively to ensure adequate aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

Safadi made the remarks on Sunday during a joint press conference with Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel in Amman, during which he stressed Jordan’s ongoing efforts to ensure sufficient entry of aid into Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Safadi added that Gabriel’s visit provided an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen the two countries’ already strong bilateral ties while highlighting a number of areas in which Jordan and Bulgaria’s cooperation could be enhanced, particularly in the fields of education and tourism, the state-run Al Mamlaka TV reported.

During the press conference, Safadi also emphasized the urgent need to halt the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The two sides discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the efforts to coordinate the delivery of aid to the Palestinian enclave, according to the report.

Safadi reiterated that Jordan and Bulgaria share the belief that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve security, peace, and stability in the region.

Gabriel voiced her support for Jordan in formulating a peace plan, stressing Bulgaria’s concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and its support for allowing access for humanitarian workers as well as the implementation of the two-state solution.

She said that her visit to Jordan was a message to strengthen political dialogue between the two countries, expand strategic cooperation, and coordinate efforts to provide solutions to regional and global challenges.

