King Charles III returns to public duties  

King Charles III returned to public duties on Tuesday, visiting a cancer treatment charity and beginning his carefully managed comeback after the monarch’s own cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months.

The event was the king’s first formal public engagement since Feb. 6, when Buckingham Palace announced that he would be taking a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Charles and Queen Camilla met with patients and staff at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London during their visit.

It was the first of several public appearances Charles is expected to make before a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.

It is unclear how many of the summer’s traditional royal events, including the king’s formal birthday parade and the horse racing at Royal Ascot, Charles will attend as his treatment continues. The palace said last week that doctors were “very encouraged” by the king’s progress, but his schedule would be adjusted as needed to protect his recovery.

For now, Tuesday’s appearance gave Charles another opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other health problems as he has done throughout his illness.

Unlike most royals before him, Charles chose to publicly disclose details about his health when he first underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate and later when he was diagnosed with cancer. The decision raised awareness of these issues.

The National Health Service in England said the number of people seeking advice about prostate problems increased 11-fold in the weeks after Charles’ announced he was undergoing treatment.

The King has been refreshingly open about his health, particularly in comparison to his predecessors. His first major public engagement since his diagnosis is very much a continuation of his desire to raise awareness and encourage the public to seek advice if they notice any possible symptoms.

He leaned on his own recent personal experience when talking to medical teams as well as while connecting with patients and their families on Tuesday.

While being given a tour of the medical unit, which supports the identification and treatment of a wide range of cancer conditions, he was shown how CT scanners are helping with early detection. During his visit, he frequently asked questions and made comments about the importance of early diagnosis.

Later, he sat down with several cancer patients including Lesley Woodbridge, who was receiving chemotherapy as the monarch stopped by. While chatting, he told her, “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well,” according to the UK’s PA Media news agency. Charles himself has been receiving unspecified outpatient treatment over the last three months.

