UK sends first asylum seeker to Rwanda

The government refuses tens of thousands of asylum applications each year but, under international human rights law, is not permitted to return people to war-torn or authoritarian countries…reports Asian Lite News

A man has been sent to Rwanda under a voluntary relocation scheme for failed asylum seekers set up by the UK government, in what officials are keen to present as a “proof of concept” for their enforced removal scheme.

Earlier this year, the government started offering failed asylum seekers who cannot be returned to their home country £3,000 to voluntarily relocate to Rwanda instead of remaining in the UK.

The first flight carrying a person to Rwanda under the scheme, which was first reported by the Sun, took off on Monday, according to a person briefed on the move.

The government refuses tens of thousands of asylum applications each year but, under international human rights law, is not permitted to return people to war-torn or authoritarian countries, including Afghanistan and Iran.

The voluntary payments programme is separate to the treaty signed between London and Kigali last year, under which the government hopes to forcibly remove asylum seekers arriving in the UK irregularly to the African nation to seek asylum there.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he planned to put the first flights in the air carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda under this as-yet untested scheme by July. He argues that it will deter other migrants looking to travel to the UK by small boats in search of refuge.

Sunak is facing a difficult week as the Conservatives brace for potentially catastrophic losses in the local and mayoral elections on Thursday, which could lead to a leadership challenge spearheaded by rebel Tory MPs.

Over the past year, he has sought to use a platform of being tough on migration to win over disillusioned voters.

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said “the Tories are so desperate to get any flight off to Rwanda before the local elections that they have now just paid someone to go”.

“British taxpayers aren’t just forking out £3,000 for a volunteer to board a plane, they are also paying Rwanda to provide him with free board and lodgings for the next five years,” she said. “This extortionate pre-election gimmick is likely to be costing on average £2mn per person.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are now able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda under our migration and economic development partnership. This deal allows people with no immigration status in the UK to be relocated to a safe third country where they will be supported to rebuild their lives.”

Sunak’s Rwanda plan has faced successive setbacks over the past two years, including a Supreme Court ruling that the scheme was unlawful because Rwanda could not be considered a safe country.

The government responded by drafting legislation — which entered the statute books this month — designating Rwanda as a safe country and disapplying tracts of British human rights law that could leave the scheme open to legal challenge.

The scheme — which the UK’s spending watchdog warned could cost the government more the £500mn — has faced criticism from opposition parties and migrant rights groups who argue it will not have the deterrent effect the Tories claim.

However, the British Home Office did not confirm the reports.

“We are now able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda under our migration and economic development partnership,” a government spokesperson said.

“This deal allows people with no immigration status in the UK to be relocated to a safe third country where they will be supported to rebuild their lives.”

The British government on Tuesday said it expects to deport 5,700 migrants to Rwanda this year in the scheme aimed at deterring migrant arrivals on small boats from northern Europe.

More than 57,000 people arrived on small boats after trying to cross the Channel between January 2022 and June last year, according to official statistics.

The British government on Tuesday said it expects to deport 5,700 migrants to Rwanda this year in the scheme aimed at deterring migrant arrivals on small boats from northern Europe.

More than 57,000 people arrived on small boats after trying to cross the Channel between January 2022 and June last year, according to official statistics.

A record 45,000 migrants crossed the Channel in 2022 but already more than 7,200 people did so in the first four months of this year — a historical high for the period.

Rwanda, home to 13 million people in Africa’s Great Lakes region, lays claim to being one of the most stable countries on the continent and has drawn praise for its modern infrastructure.

But rights groups accuse veteran President Paul Kagame of ruling in a climate of fear, stifling dissent and free speech.

ALSO READ-Sunak refuses to rule out July election

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]