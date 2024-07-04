Labour Party Set to End 14-Year Conservative Rule in UK Polls

In 1997, former Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Tony Blair won 418 seats which ended 18 years of Conservative rule…reports Asian Lite News

The Labour Party is expected to form the new government in the UK after 14 years of Conservative rule as the country goes to polls on Thursday.

As per the British media reports, most of the poll predictions have projected over 400 seats for the Labour Party.

In 1997, former Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Tony Blair won 418 seats which ended 18 years of Conservative rule.

The UK operates under a first-past-the-post electoral system where voters elect representatives in 650 constituencies. Any party has to win at least 326 seats to form the government in the UK while its leader will become the Prime Minister.

If any party fails to get a majority, the incumbent Prime Minister gets the first opportunity to form a coalition government.

Labour Party, Conservative Party, Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, Scottish National Party (SNP), and the Green Party are some of the major political parties on the country’s political landscape.

