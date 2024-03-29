MBRGI Review: Dh1.8b spent benefiting 111m worldwide

The Year in Review report announcement was preceded by a meeting for MBRGI’s Board of Trustees at the Dubai Opera….reports Asian Lite news

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the annual results of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative’s (MBRGI) Year in Review report for 2023, during which MBRGI, the largest humanitarian and aid organisation of its kind in the region, spent a total of AED 1.8 billion on projects that positively impacted the lives of 111 million people in 105 countries around the world.

MBRGI’s success during 2023 is attributed to an increase in the number of beneficiaries that grew by 9 million people compared to 2022, as well as to an expansion in its social and aid programmes to cover 105 countries, 5 more than last year. As a result, MBRGI has solidified its leading status as the largest regional network for humanitarian, aid, development and social work.

The ceremony showcased MBRGI accomplishments for 2023 and previous years, and presented reports on the progress of this year’s Mothers’ Endowment campaign and honoured its major contributors.

Sheikh Mohammed said that MBRGI has managed to reach 111 million people in 105 countries during 2023, thus contributing to the beginning of new, inspiring chapters in their lives where hope is a sustainable goal, and people have a reason to strive for a better life for them and their communities.

“Every time we succeed in reaching someone in need, anywhere in the world, offering them the means and tools to fight poverty, disease or ignorance; we count this as a major win for us and for humanity as a whole.

“Our initiatives vary, from aid, education and health to empowering communities, supporting youth and creating hope. Our goal is to help regions resume their journey towards progress, while extending a helping hand to underprivileged people.

“Our journey continues so that our humanitarian projects send a message of solidarity from the UAE to the world, carrying with it the values and principles of the Emirati people,” he concluded.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI, said, “Guided by its leaders’ visions and inspired by its peoples’ nobility and generosity, the UAE will always be a global capital for humanitarian work and a role model of hope making. In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; hope making is the highest expression of humanity and noble values.”

“Over 8 years since its inception, MBRGI has established the culture of hope making in the region, turning humanitarian work into a sustainable institutional action and contributing to promoting an atmosphere conductive of all the noble values on which the UAE was founded. This reality shows how the UAE is keen to be in inspiring example and a positive influence in the lives of people, helping them strive for a better tomorrow,” he added.

“MBRGI has made a tangible difference in the lives of tens of millions of people around the world last year, thanks to constant revision and improvements in its vision, goals and approach. It continues to embrace new humanitarian initiatives, extending the scope and reach of its impact,” he concluded.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said, “MBRGI continues to record new accomplishments in terms of total spending and number of beneficiaries around the world, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for investing all resources, expertise and innovative ideas to improve the lives of tens of millions of people, helping them build a better future, and further establish the UAE’s humanitarian role.”

“During 2023, MBRGI managed to reach 111 million people in 105 countries, helped meet their needs and aspirations by expanding its sustainable projects and increasing spending, which grew by AED 400 million compared to 2022 across its five pillars,” he added, commending the efforts of MBRGI staff and more than 160,000 volunteers.

The ceremony included highlights of MBRGI key projects and inspiring stories of beneficiaries around the world, and presented a summary of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign which aims to honour mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions around the world.

