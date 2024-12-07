MoIAT, LuLu Retail to push ‘Made in the Emirates’ 

Coinciding with the 53rd UAE National Day, the campaign will promote 53 products every week, offering discounts, rewards and loyalty points. Lulu will introduce dedicated Made in the Emirates shelves to promote local products..reports Asian Lite News

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in cooperation with Lulu Retail has launched a national initiative to promote ‘Made in the Emirates’ products.

Created to support the objectives of the Make it in the Emirates campaign, the initiative will see Lulu stores across the country promoting local products. The initiative will be rolled out in two phases. First, accredited manufacturers will be invited to participate in the campaign. The second phase sees Lulu supporting local manufacturers to obtain the Made in the Emirates quality mark.

Throughout December, Lulu’s outlets will feature dedicated Made in the Emirates shelves. Coinciding with the UAE’s 53rd National Day celebrations this month, Lulu will select 53 local products to be promoted each week. It will also offer discounts and additional points under the LuLu Happiness Program loyalty program.

The initiative is part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between MoIAT and Lulu Retail earlier. The MoU supports the Make it in the Emirates initiative which focuses on growing local industry and making supply chains more sustainable. The MoU is also designed to encourage Lulu’s suppliers to join the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program. MoIAT and LuLu will host suppliers in workshops to highlight the benefits of joining the National ICV Program and obtaining the Made in the Emirates mark.

HE Al Suwaidi said: “This MoU embodies the ministry’s efforts to support and collaborate with leading companies and to create an attractive business environment for local and international investors. The UAE’s business ecosystem of policies, legislation, financing and initiatives is conducive to growth and provides investors with incentives and enablers to transform their businesses into national success stories.”

He added: “MoIAT collaborates with the public and private sectors with the aim of strengthening partnerships, enabling growth in the industrial sector, enhancing competitiveness and opening new horizons for businesses and investments.”

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail, said: “Lulu Hypermarkets is fully committed to supporting and promoting this great initiative, “Make it in the Emirates” by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. We will be working very closely with all the key stakeholders, from the manufacturers to government authorities and our stores across the UAE, to promote the products made in the UAE. This launch campaign will run throughout the month of December and will be organized every year”.

In addition to the MoU signing, several Emirati manufacturers and investors were commended for supporting the Make it in the Emirates initiative. Awards were distributed in the presence of senior officials from MoIAT and Lulu Group, including His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, and Mr. Rupawala. As part of MoU, Lulu intends to invest in new F&B manufacturing projects in the UAE.

Founded in 1974, Lulu Retail is the largest pan-GCC full-line retailer by selling space, sales, and number of stores, with a 50-year legacy as a homegrown brand. Lulu operates more than 240 hypermarket, express, and mini-market stores across the six GCC countries, spanning over 1.3 million sq. m of total retail space. It also maintains a growing e-commerce presence through its app, webstore, and partner channels. To serve more than 600,000 shoppers from 130 nationalities every day, it sources products from 85 countries, supported by an on-the-ground sourcing presence in 19 countries. The organization’s strong brand recognition and trust among consumers in the GCC continue to drive the growth of its existing stores, expand its store network, and elevate loyalty across its customer base. www.luluretail.com

