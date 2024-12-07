Zayed Airport Bags Top Prize 

Zayed International Airport crowned ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airport’…reports Asian Lite News

In just one year of operation, Zayed International Airport claimed the top spot in this highly coveted category amid strong global competition to set a new standard for airport excellence worldwide.

The announcement was made at a ceremony in Paris at UNESCO’s Headquarters, coinciding with the airport’s first anniversary and the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

This accolade celebrates Zayed International Airport’s groundbreaking design, which seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with the rich cultural heritage of the UAE. A symphony of design and excellence spanning 742,000 square meters, AUH boasts a distinctive X-shaped design, equipped to accommodate up to 11,000 travellers per hour and 79 aircraft simultaneously.

This doubles the previous capacity with AUH primed to manage up to 45 million passengers annually, pioneering the world’s first nine biometric touchpoints by 2025.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Zayed International Airport embodies the UAE’s vision for the future of aviation, blending ambition with innovation, and a commitment to shaping the future of airport experiences. This is a very proud moment for Abu Dhabi Airports.”

This award complements the global recognition that AUH has achieved over the past twelve months, most notable being the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East in terms of international seat capacity.

It has also achieved an excellent ACI ASQ satisfaction score that ranks AUH as one of the best airports in the world. This is against a backdrop of strong passenger traffic numbers that have seen a steady quarter-on-quarter increase to serve over 21 million passengers as of 30th September.

The airport’s design seamlessly integrates elements of Emirati culture with cutting-edge technology, creating a stunning and efficient space for travellers. The award is testimony to the dedication of over 25,000 team members who contributed to the airport’s development and launch in November 2023.

This Prix Versailles award further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination and highlights the emirate’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the aviation industry.

