More Nepal expats likely to come to Oman for better prospects

Oman Welcomes 25,000 Hardworking Nepalese with Expanding Job Market…reports Vinod Raghavan

With the opening up of the economy in the Sultanate, the Himalayan country Nepal is not leaving any stone unturned to grab opportunities for its nationals with various job opportunities in Oman.

To equip with advanced technology, all recruitments and document attestation of Nepali citizens will be made by using digital platform and no more paper procedures or wasting time in long serpentine queues, from July 16th announced the Nepal Embassy in Oman.

Launching the e-portal for Institutional Demand Attestation in Oman at an Employment, Trade and Investment Promotion event at the Nepal House attended by eminent businessmen, country managers, HR executives, media professionals and representatives of different establishments, Nepal Ambassador to the Sultanate, Dornath Aryal said that the e-portal for job recruitment and Institutional Demand Attestation is aimed at a transparent and easy process without any hassle, adding, further, he pointed out that such moves will assist in establishing cordial long-term relationship between the Embassy and the valued recruiters in Oman.

Henceforth, the recruiting companies willing to take Nepali workforce need to first register their companies at the e-portal (https://demand.nepalconsular.gov.np) and once it is approved by the embassy, they could create demand for recruiting Nepali workers.

He further highlighted the priorities of the Government of Nepal to diversify the trading partners of Nepal and promote the vast opportunities of the foreign investment in Nepal and urged the businesspersons to consider expanding transactions with Nepali counterparts for better outreach. Ambassador Aryal informed the guests of the successful completion of Nepal Investment Summit 2024 and its achievements.

Detailing the various facets of the e-portal, Nabin Jha, IT Officer, Department of Consular Services explained the steps to be followed for company registration and demand letter attestation. The Company Registration of the recruiters in Oman commenced from July 3, 2024 and all the institutional demands will be attested only through the e-portal from July 16, 2024 and physical demand letters will not be accepted.

Bishesh Kumar Sah, Second Secretary further explained that the e-portal will replace the manual work with the Digital platform for completing the process of recruiting Nepali workers by the companies in Oman after selecting from among 1400 Nepali recruiting agencies, will now complete all documentation via the website.

Nepalese, around 25,000, who are known for their hard work and honesty are making their living happily in Oman and with the online recruitments, more opportunities are open for skilled and unskilled men and women in the Sultanate.

ALSO READ: Nepal’s RSP delays exit from Prachanda govt

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]