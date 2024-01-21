Netanyahu Denies Palestinian State Claim

Following a report, Netanyahu clarified to Biden that his recent public remarks, seemingly rejecting the notion of a Palestinian state, were not intended to rule out that possibility in any way….reports Asian Lite News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refuted reports that claimed he told US President Joe Biden that he has not ruled out the creation of a Palestinian state, the Times of Israel reported.

This comes after a report claimed that Netanyahu told Biden that the public comments he made a day earlier — in which he appeared to reject the idea of creating a Palestinian state — were not meant to foreclose that outcome in any form.

“In his conversation last night with President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu repeated his consistent position for years, which he also expressed at a press conference the day before: after the elimination of Hamas, Israel must remain in full security control of the Gaza Strip to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, and this conflicts with the demand for Palestinian sovereignty,” the Israel PM Office said in a statement.

The CNN report follows similar comments from Biden himself, who said that the creation of an independent state for Palestinians is not impossible while Netanyahu is still in office and that the two leaders discussed the issue during their phone call on Friday.

On being asked if whether a two-state solution was impossible with Netanyahu still in office, Biden told reporters on Friday, “No it’s not.”

On being asked about the recent statement by Netanyahu. Biden said, “I think we’ll be able to work something out.”

President Biden further elaborated that there might be “types” of two-state solutions that Netanyahu may not be opposed to.

“There are a number of types of two-state solutions. There’s a number of countries that are members of the UN that are still — don’t have their own militaries. Number of states that have limitations…and so I think there’s ways in which this could work,” Biden further said.

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu said in a press conference, that “in any future arrangement, or in the absence of an arrangement,” Israel must maintain “security control” of all territory west of the Jordan River — meaning, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. “That is a vital condition,” the Times of Israel reported.

He added that this “contradicts the idea of sovereignty [for the Palestinians]. What can you do? I tell this truth to our American friends.”

On Friday, US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after nearly a month and reiterated his vision of a ‘two-state solution’ while guaranteeing Israel’s security.

The US President also discussed the ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages under Hamas captivity and reviewed the situation in Gaza.

“The President discussed Israel’s responsibility even as it maintains military pressure on Hamas and its leaders to reduce civilian harm and protect the innocent. The President also discussed his vision for a more durable peace and security for Israel fully integrated within the region and a two-state solution with Israel’s security guaranteed,” the White House statement added. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Vows Israel’s Unyielding Fight Against Hamas

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]