‘No Israel Ties Sans Palestinian State’

In a firm stance reaffirmed by Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry has emphasized its unwavering position on the Arab-Israeli peace process. Regarding the discussions between the Kingdom and the United States, the Ministry asserted that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel until an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“The position of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been steadfast on the Palestinian issue and the necessity that the brotherly Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia demands an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza and the withdrawal of all occupation forces from the territory. The Kingdom extended its call to permanent members of the UN Security Council to promptly recognise the Palestinian state on the specified borders, underscoring the urgency for Palestinians to attain their legitimate rights and for comprehensive, equitable peace to prevail.

KSrelief to boost health response in Gaza

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday signed a joint cooperation agreement with the UN World Health Organisation (WHO) to support the emergency health response by providing and expanding medical supplies and logistical support to those affected in the Gaza Strip. The deal is worth USD $10 million.

The agreement was signed — via video conference — by KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, and WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Hanan Balkhi.

The agreement will address acute shortage of essential medical supplies, medicines, and fuel to support the resilience and work of health facilities in the Gaza Strip and to provide medicines and basic medical supplies for 40 medical facilities there, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Additionally, the agreement aims to strengthen and supplement the capabilities of health facilities in the Gaza Strip, to provide emergency health response, and reduce the number of critical cases and fatalities due to lacking health services, which benefits 456,000 individuals, it was reported.

The program comes within the framework of the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to stand with the brotherly Palestinian people amid their various crises, suffering, and distress, the report added.

Hamas response received: Egypt

Egypt has received Hamas’ response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal nailed during a recent meeting in France, Chairman of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS) Diaa Rashwan has said.

Egypt will continue to exert its utmost efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip soon, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He stressed that Egypt will discuss all the details of the proposed framework with the concerned parties as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rashwan stated that Egypt had recently put forward a framework aimed at bringing viewpoints closer between all concerned parties to stop Palestinian bloodshed, reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and restore peace and stability to the region.

Accordingly, he said, Palestinian prisoners and Israeli detainees will be exchanged in stages, and humanitarian support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip will be intensified.

Rashwan stressed that Egypt will continue its intense efforts around the clock, to end the fighting in Gaza, and preserve the lives of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, and turning the proposal into an agreement is an essential first step toward such ends.

Earlier in the day, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said his country received a “positive response” from Hamas on the latest Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage deal proposal.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Regarding Hamas’ response, the Qatari prime minister did not provide further details. Blinken also confirmed that officials had received Hamas’ response and he would discuss it with Israeli leaders during his visit to Israel on Wednesday.

