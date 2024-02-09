Over 100 Arab ministers to play key role in WGS 2024

The World Governments Summit 2024 will witness the participation of more than 100 ministers from Arab countries…reports Asian Lite News

Arab ministers and governmental delegations are expected to play a significant role in the 11th edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS) which will take place in Dubai, between 12th-14th February 2024.

The World Governments Summit 2024 will witness the participation of more than 100 ministers from Arab countries, including the ministers of finance, the ministers of youth and sports, the ministers of industries and advanced technology, and the ministers of communications and information technology, as well as the ministers of government development. The increasing participation from Arab States, Governments, organisations and companies underscores their growing interest in this significant global event, which has evolved into one of the foremost international platforms for shaping the future.

Arab ministers participating in the Summit’s main sessions include Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy; Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of the Arabic Republic of Egypt; Ahmad Al Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Kingdom of Morocco; Ahmed Samir Saleh, Egypt’s Minister of Industry and Trade; Dr. Jalila bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hassan, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance; Nadia Fattah Al Alawi, Minister of Economy and Finance of Morocco; Taif Sami Mohammed, Finance Minister of Iraq; Bihi Iman Egeh, Minister of Finance for the Federal Government of Somalia; Dr. Mohamed Mahmoud Al-Asas, Minister of Finance of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Fahad Abdulaziz AlJarallah, the State of Kuwait’s Minister of Finance; Dr. Mohamed Maait, the Egyptian Minister of Finance; Ali Al Kuwari, Qatar’s Minister of Finance; Youssef El Khalil, Minister of Finance of Lebanon; Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, Tunisian Finance Minister; Isselmou Ould Mohamed M’Badi, Mauritania’s Minister of Finance; Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League; and Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The engagement of Arab ministers spans the ministerial meetings and forums convened within the summit’s agenda, which includes 23 ministerial meetings and roundtables, alongside 15 forums and workshops.

The ministerial meetings include the Arab finance ministers meeting; a meeting of energy ministers; a meeting for justice ministers; a meeting for government development ministers during the Arab Government Administration Forum; as well as a meeting for Arab youth and sports ministers.

Since its launch, the World Governments Summit has fostered remarkably positive change in the region, reshaping both the Government’s operations and service delivery and bolstering its readiness for the future. It represents a key platform for participating governments and ministers to exchange knowledge and expertise, enabling them to better serve their developmental objectives.

The 2024 summit focuses on promoting development and prosperity, empowering Arab youth and paving the way for future opportunities. The participation of Arab officials and delegations in this year’s summit spans discussions on governmental policy developments, Economy and trade, urban growth and environment, as well as the technology and AI and the challenges confronting both the region and the world.

