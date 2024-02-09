From an idea at WGS to Dubai’s iconic landmark

The Museum of the Future story began as an idea in February at the 2014 edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS)….reports Asian Lite News

The Museum of the Future in Dubai stands as a remarkable testament to the UAE’s visionary leadership, encapsulating innovative design and a steadfast dedication to progress. Its futuristic yet enduring architecture positions it as an iconic landmark in Dubai, poised to serve as a global hub for intellectual discourse and exchange.

The Museum of the Future story began as an idea in February at the 2014 edition of the World Governments Summit (WGS). It wasn’t until the WGS’s third session in February 2015 that the project was officially named, following a pivotal visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to an exhibition showcasing futuristic ideas and meaningful discussions.

The Museum of the Future project was formally announced on 3rd March 2015, underlining Sheikh Mohammed’s belief in the UAE’s and Dubai’s futuristic vision. The move coincides with the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement of 2015 as the “Year of Innovation”.

His Highness also directed the establishment of the Dubai Future Foundation, which was the first of its kind in the world at the time, and the formation of a Board of Trustees for the Foundation chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to manage the institutionalise future-shaping.

Construction commenced in 2017, and 3D printing was used to print large and major parts of the Museum. By 2018, the structural work was completed, and the final piece was put in place on 20th November.

In October 2020, His Highness placed the final piece of the Museum’s exterior facade, which is made out of stainless steel and consists of 1,024 pieces manufactured by a specialised robot-assisted process, covering a total surface area of 17,600 square metres.

The grand inauguration took place on 22nd February 2022, marking the Museum’s official opening to the world. Within a year, it had welcomed over one million visitors from 163 countries, a testament to its global significance.

The Museum of the Future embodies sustainable design principles and advanced technologies, epitomising Dubai’s spirit of innovation. Its unconventional steel structure, digitally crafted using parametric tools, defies architectural norms. Recognised with LEED Platinum certification, it showcases exemplary environmentally friendly design, construction, and operation.

Solar energy powers over 30% of the Museum’s needs, complemented by energy-efficient LED lighting and state-of-the-art glass technology enhancing thermal insulation. The lush gardens surrounding the Museum showcase indigenous flora, including Ghaf, Sidr, Palm, and Acacia trees, adapted to thrive in local conditions and sustainably managed through smart irrigation systems.

Adorned with intricate Arabic calligraphy featuring quotes by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, rendered by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej, the Museum’s facade is a testament to cultural heritage and visionary leadership, inviting visitors to explore the boundless possibilities of the future.

