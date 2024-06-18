UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on successful Hajj

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his sincere congratulations on the success of the Hajj season this year…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1445 AH.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his sincere congratulations on the success of the Hajj season this year, which was achieved by the grace of Allah the Almighty, and thanks to the generous care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his wise government and its institutions, to ensure that pilgrims can perform their rituals in tranquillity and safety.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Heat stress

Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel has urged pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours (11 am to 4 pm) when performing their remaining Hajj rituals. He urged them to avoid direct sun exposure and stay away from hot surfaces, stressing that prevention is key.

The ministry’s spokesperson reported that 2,764 cases of heat stress were treated on the first day of Eid.

“Pilgrims have undertaken a tremendous journey to perform Hajj,” said the spokesperson as quoted by Saudi Pres Agency (SPA).

“Our role is to support them fully. We believe in prevention before treatment. We urge pilgrims to follow safety guidelines, such as using umbrellas during rituals and staying hydrated.”

The spokesperson further reassured the public that the overall health of pilgrims remains positive. No significant public health challenges or disease outbreaks have been reported.

The ministry also reminded pilgrims of symptoms of heat stress and sunstroke, including nausea, headache, excessive sweating, and severe sneezing.

Muscle fatigue from frequent movement and walking long distances is another potential concern. To prevent this, the ministry advises pilgrims to rest after completing each ritual, avoid carrying heavy items, wear comfortable shoes, and drink water before performing rituals.

Services for elderly, disabled

To ensure a safe and fulfilling Hajj experience for all, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has expanded services for elderly pilgrims and pilgrims with disabilities, with the full participation of government and private entities.

The Kingdom is prioritizing accessibility at the holy sites. Upgrades include access features like buses with specialized equipment, clearly marked routes for stoning the Jamarat, and accessible pathways throughout the holy sites.

Furthermore, pilgrims with disabilities benefit from dedicated medical and health teams that accompany them throughout their journey. A network of over 6,500 volunteers is also on hand to assist pilgrims. These volunteers are trained to prevent overcrowding and prioritize the well-being of elderly pilgrims and pilgrims with disabilities. Support includes preferential entry to and exit from the holy sites, and priority boarding buses, and general assistance to those who need it.

Spokesperson for the Authority of People with Disability Khalid Khabrani said the authority is working closely with other Hajj stakeholders to ensure accessibility for pilgrims with various needs. Through this collaboration a range of services is provided, including sign language translation, electric wheelchairs, and copies of the Quran in Braille.

