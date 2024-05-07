Rafah invasion must not go ahead, says Starmer

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Sunday of “a powerful operation in the very near future in Rafah.”…reports Asian Lite News

An Israeli offensive in the Gazan city of Rafah “must not go ahead,” the leader of the UK’s main opposition Labour Party said on Monday.

Keir Starmer’s comments came after the Israeli military told Palestinian civilians in the area to leave ahead of a planned offensive.

“With more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering in Rafah, an Israeli offensive must not go ahead,” Starmer wrote on X.

“There must be an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and unimpeded aid into Gaza that can be delivered regularly, quickly and safely.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Sunday of “a powerful operation in the very near future in Rafah.”

Starmer was echoed by his Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who posted on X that an invasion of Rafah “would be catastrophic.”

Shadow International Development Secretary Lisa Nandy warned that people trapped in Rafah “have nowhere else to go.” So far, at least 34,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war last October.

