Starmer Visit Cements Ties With the UAE

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Welcomes UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Abu Dhabi for Bilateral Talks

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in strengthening the historic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The meeting, held during Keir Starmer’s first visit to the UAE as prime minister, focused on bolstering bilateral cooperation in areas critical to both nations’ development ambitions. Both leaders explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, defence, and security, emphasizing the untapped potential for further partnership.

Starmer extended his congratulations to His Highness on the UAE’s 53rd National Day, expressing warm wishes for continued progress and prosperity. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing collaboration in the coming years, building on the robust historical relationship between their nations.

Discussions also touched on expanding investment and trade, with an emphasis on fostering closer ties between the British and Emirati people. The Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his hospitality and expressed his desire to reciprocate during a future visit to the UK.

The leaders engaged in detailed discussions on pressing regional and international issues, with particular attention on the evolving situation in Syria. Sir Keir welcomed Sheikh Mohamed’s insights on achieving stability in the Middle East and navigating broader geopolitical challenges.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to supporting peace, security, and stability at regional and global levels. They underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving crises and advancing shared goals.

The meeting was attended by several prominent UAE officials, including H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. Senior British and Emirati diplomats and advisors were also present, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

This meeting underscores the UAE and UK’s shared vision for a future defined by innovation, stability, and prosperity. Both leaders expressed optimism about the opportunities ahead, with plans to deepen their partnership and address global challenges collaboratively.

