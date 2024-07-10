Russia promises early discharge of all Indians from army service

The Foreign Secretary also spoke about the highest national honour which was conferred on the Prime Minister, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, and said that this award was announced in 2019…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, took a strong stance on the issue of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian army and the Russian government has assured an “early discharge” of these Indians from the army service, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Tuesday.

Addressing a special briefing on Tuesday, Kwatra said, “The Prime Minister strongly raised the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals who have been misled into the service of the Russian army. This was taken strongly by the Prime Minister, and the Russian side promised early discharge of all Indian nationals from the service of the Russian army.”

Notably, several Indians were allegedly duped into fighting in Russia’s war with Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs. In April, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

The CBI stated that these traffickers have been operating as an organised network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube, etc., and also through their local contacts and agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.

Kwatra further informed about the details of the investment partnership and said, “In the field of energy, besides trade and hydrocarbon, the investment partnerships in this field were also discussed, in particular, the partnership of India with Rosneft across the hydrocarbon domain.”

He added further, “In the nuclear energy field, the continuing cooperation on the Kudankulam nuclear power projects units three to six was discussed between two leaders.”

The Foreign Secretary also spoke about the highest national honour which was conferred on the Prime Minister, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, and said that this award was announced in 2019.

Elaborating more on the talks that took place between both the leaders, Kwatra informed, “The agenda of discussion between the two leaders was principally economic. It also included elements relating to cooperation between the two countries in the political sphere, a larger space of economic engagement covering extensively trade, capital linkages, energy, science and technology. Defence and security were also another element of discussion.”

Kwatra further added, “The two leaders also reviewed the status of bilateral engagement and multilateral groupings including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations.”

The Prime Minister stressed that the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to global prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia. (ANI)

‘India can urge Putin to end Ukraine war’

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged New Delhi to support international efforts for a peaceful resolution in the war-torn country, leveraging its longstanding relationship with Moscow to encourage President Putin to end the war.

Further speaking about the war, she emphasized that it is crucial for all allies, including India, to support efforts towards a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

Further, the White House Secretary also reiterated that India is a strategic partner with whom the US engages in frank dialogue, including their relationship with Russia.

“India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in full and frank dialogue, including their relationship with Russia and we’ve talked about this before. So we think it’s critical that all countries, including India, support efforts to realize an enduring and just peace when it comes to Ukraine. It is important for all our allies to realise this.”

Jean-Pierre stressed that President Putin alone can end the war, which he started. “The US believes India’s relationship with Russia positions it to encourage President Putin to take this step,” she added.

“We also believe India’s long-standing relationship with Russia gives it the ability to urge President Putin, to end his brutal war, an unprovoked war in Ukraine. It is for President Putin to end. President Putin started the war, and he can end the war” Jean-Pierre added

The White House remarks came after PM Modi met Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence in an informal meeting on Monday where the two leaders covered prospects for further development of relations between Moscow and New Delhi.

Also, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and further comprehensive discussions were held on Tuesday.

Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years.

After arriving in Moscow, PM Modi said he looks forward to further deepening the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people.” (ANI)

ALSO READ-India, Russia to expand links in civil aviation security

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]