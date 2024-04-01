SCC calls for introducing Sharjah’s attractions

The council also suggested developing marine tourism in collaboration with the emirate’s ports and competent authorities…reports Asian Lite News

The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has recommended that the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority continue integrating with relevant parties and developing the tourism sector while taking advantage of available growth opportunities.

The council also suggested developing marine tourism in collaboration with the emirate’s ports and competent authorities.

During its seventh session, chaired by Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the council called for a quick study of the need for hotels, particularly in the Eastern Region, to accommodate the increasing demand from tourists and conference organisers. It also recommended the preparation of legislation regulating the use of closed hotels and abandoned facilities.

The council emphasised the importance of completing the development of the tourism sector and providing top-notch services to visitors and tourists in line with Sharjah’s renaissance. It also stressed the need to establish appropriate mechanisms to serve this vital sector and highlight Sharjah’s tourist attractions.

At the start of the session, the council approved the minutes of the previous meeting and discussed the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s policy. The committee recommended enhancing the authority’s role in developing the tourism sector.

The council approved the recommendations, which emphasised the importance of providing the tourism sector with prosperity and qualifying it to face challenges and rapid developments. The authority was granted permission to permit tourist activity in rest houses and camps under specific requirements, controls, and standards.

The council also stressed the need for coordination with tourism companies and the employment of national qualifications and expertise in the tourism field.

The council thanked the committee for preparing the project, the Economic, Industrial, and Financial Affairs Committee of the Council, the applicants, and everyone who contributed and shared their observations and opinions, including the General Secretariat employees, for their efforts and fruitful cooperation in enriching the debate.

ALSO READ: UAE’s humanitarian march continues

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]