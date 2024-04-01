Mothers’ Endowment nears $1 billion fundraising goal

The campaign also promotes the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while highlighting the UAE’s leading humanitarian role…reports Asian Lite News

Al Ansari Exchange announced its contribution of AED5 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world.

Launched under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to make donations in honour of their mothers, which helps support underprivileged individuals through education.

The campaign also promotes the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while highlighting the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.

Mohamed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said, “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects the values of giving and generosity deeply rooted in the UAE community. It is a generous initiative that shows how our leadership prioritises education as a key to positive change across communities.”

“We are honoured to join other contributors to the campaign as part of our commitment to social responsibility and to all charity and humanitarian initiatives launched in the UAE, especially in Ramadan. This campaign is particularly important as it addresses two great causes; honouring mothers and promoting education,” he added.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, builds upon the success of humanitarian campaigns launched in previous years under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

Meanwhile, First Security Group announced its donation of AED1 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that will sustainably support the education of millions around the world.

Major General (Retd. ) Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, the CEO and Board Member of First Security Group, said, “The Mothers’ Endowment launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an inspiring initiative that supports international efforts to provide sustainable education in vulnerable communities around the world.”

“We are honoured to be part of a campaign that recognises mothers who are a symbol of noble values. Our contribution to the endowment fund is in line with our commitment to supporting charity campaigns launched by MBRGI across the world,” he added.

MAG Group Holding, a versatile conglomerate working across real estate, contracting, engineering, trading, freight and hospitality, also announced its donation of AED 1 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign,

Meanwhile, Pakistani businessman Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik announced his donation of AED 1 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign.

Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik said, “I am proud to be part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which sends a message of love and solidarity from the UAE to the world. We pray that this donation would contribute to realising the ambitious goals of the campaign, which aims to empower underprivileged individuals through education and skill building.”

“We are grateful for MBRGI for giving us the opportunity to honour our mothers during this Ramadan campaign, while being part of an effort that promises a better future for the next generation,” he added.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a step ahead that builds upon the success of charity and humanitarian campaigns launched during Ramadan in previous years, addressing the priorities and pressing needs of communities around the world.

