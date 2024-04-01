UAE Lauds ICJ Measures on Gaza Aid

The UAE reiterated its appreciation for the efforts of South Africa in this regard, and reaffirmed the importance of providing protection for civilians, and ensuring the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has welcomed the additional provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in the case of genocide presented by the Republic of South Africa, demanding Israel to allow increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and to open more crossing points to transfer food and medical supplies.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that the UAE reiterated its appreciation for the efforts of South Africa in this regard, and reaffirmed the importance of providing protection for civilians, and ensuring the entry and delivery of humanitarian and relief aid urgently, sustainably and without impediment to the Gaza Strip.

The UAE also urged to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Furthermore, the UAE emphasised the importance of alleviating the extremely critical and deepening humanitarian catastrophe faced by innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The minister stressed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve the two-state solution to establish an independent Palestinian state, alongside the State of Israel, and to reach a sustainable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that guarantees the end of violence and hostilities.

The UAE underscored that it will continue working alongside partners to intensify efforts aimed at alleviating the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

Aid packages for kids

The United Arab Emirates has provided aid packages tailored for children and women in Gaza as part of the UAE’s continued humanitarian support for the Palestinian people through “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), highlighted ongoing efforts within “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to prepare aid packages specifically for children and women to meet their needs. These aid packages form a crucial component of the daily humanitarian relief efforts and food aid dispatched to the Gaza Strip, with a particular focus on the northern region.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Junaibi said, “The distribution of these food baskets is part of the holistic relief endeavours initiated by the UAE to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza. This is facilitated either through airdrop operations, or via UAE aid convoys entering through the Rafah Border Crossing.”

Al Junaibi reiterated the UAE’s dedication to supporting all Palestinians, particularly women and children, by supplying essential relief and food provisions. He stressed that these specialised aid packages are provided alongside comprehensive relief efforts that include a wide range of essential items.

The significant contributions to Gaza reflect the UAE wise leadership’s directives to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people during this challenging time, showcasing its global leadership in humanitarian endeavours.

Al Junaibi noted that plans are underway to provide Eid clothing to Gaza citizens, underscoring that the ERC and all relevant state institutions are working closely to continuously provide the necessary humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.

Airdrop continues

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 20th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the “Birds of Goodness” operation.

Two C17 aircraft belonging to the UAE Air Force and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Egyptian Air Force participated in the airdrop operation.

The airdrop was carried out over inaccessible isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip via three aircraft carrying 82 tonnes of food and relief aid, bringing the total amount of aid airdrops ‏to 989 tonnes since the beginning of the operation.

The Birds of Goodness operation is part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

