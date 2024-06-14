Sheikh Mansour receives Manchester City officials

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola presented the titles won by the City this season to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan….reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received a number of officials from Manchester City, accompanied by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Chairman of Manchester City, on the occasion of the team’s four-season streak of winning the English Premier League title.

During the meeting, which took place in His Highness’s office at Qasr Al Watan, the Manchester City officials and head coach Pep Guardiola presented the titles won by Manchester City this season to His Highness Sheikh Mansour. They expressed their appreciation for his support of the club’s Board of Directors, coaches, and players, which has been a major driver for the continuous development of the team’s performance and its title track record.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Mansour commended the efforts of the Board of Directors, the technical management, and the players’ performance during the season, which culminated in these outcomes and delighted the team’s fans. He noted that this accomplishment reflects the success of the strategy set to achieve the club’s goals and boost its leadership in Europe and globally. He emphasised that Manchester City’s title wins serve as motivation to continue the club’s progress, adding to its exemplary track record.

His Highness also highlighted the positive influence of the team’s fanbase in supporting it across various championships.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Pep Guardiola presented the trophies won by the club to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the participation of a group of young trainees from the Manchester City Football Schools, which comprise around 3,000 trainees.

The English Premier League title is Manchester City’s third during the 2023/2024 season, following their victory in the UEFA Super Cup in July 2023 and the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2023.

