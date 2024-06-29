SPECIAL: Yoga Day In Dubai

Dubai, a city known for its cosmopolitan flair and progressive outlook, celebrates the International Day of Yoga with 5000+ participants. It is a testament to the universal appeal of this ancient discipline. Participants ranged from seasoned practitioners to curious novices, all drawn together by a common desire for inner peace and physical well-being. Celebrating Yoga: A Global Journey of Wellness … writes Soniya Kirpalani; Images & Video Santosh Rai

Amidst the towering architecture of Dubai’s World Trade Centre, the Consulate General of India and Friends of India coalesced to create a vibrant tapestry. Over 5000+ participants from 50 different nationalities came together to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2024, an annual event, which is now in its tenth year.

Spearheading it, Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India Dubai and Northern Emirates created well planned events across the Emirates. Kick starting this on the 12th June, it not only influenced fitness and wellness seekers to come together at these events, but it has resonated across UAE, with clubs, hotels, schools, universities and even conglomerates hosting ‘International Yoga Day’ events across the region.

The Pashupati Seal recovered from the ruins of Mohenjo Daro (which date back 4500 years) displays a divine figure sitting in a complex yoga pose. This places India, as the birthplace of Yoga, an ancient practice. Over the last decade, India and its Consulate has been creating awareness.

Over the years it has evolved into a global phenomenon with far-reaching economic implications. Beyond its spiritual and physical benefits, yoga has emerged as a significant driver of economic activity, both in its birthplace, India, and across the world. In Dubai, a city known for its cosmopolitan flair and progressive outlook, the International Day of Yoga celebration with 5000+ participants, is a testament to the universal appeal of this ancient discipline. Participants ranged from seasoned practitioners to curious novices, all drawn together by a common desire for inner peace and physical well-being.

As participants departed with a renewed sense of vitality and well-being, they also carried forward a message of opportunity—a reminder that yoga, in its myriad forms, continues to enrich lives and economies on a global scale. Economic Impact Across Regions: India: Despite the ebb and flow, this is a thriving sector, deeply rooted in India’s cultural heritage and social fabric.

This one ‘export’ to the west, has boomeranged back and is growing through its ever-increasing yoga studios, wellness centres, and clinics offering a wide range of yoga therapies and treatments. The yoga merchandise i.e.: yoga mats, clothing, accessories, and herbal supplements, is growing regionally and internationally.

India hosts a significant number of yoga teacher training programs, attracting aspiring instructors globally and creates local exports who go overseas and train others. The economic footprint of yoga is staggering. In India alone, yoga tourism contributes approximately $1.5 billion annually to the economy, attracting millions of wellness seekers from around the globe, supporting local businesses promoting cultural exchange and developing sustainable tourism practices.

UAE: The UAE’s yoga sector is burgeoning with numerous yoga studios, wellness centres, and clinics catering to a diverse clientele. Yoga merchandise, including specialized apparel and equipment, is growing as is the demand for yoga retreats and specialized yoga tourism experiences is also on the rise, reflecting the interest in holistic health practices amongst UAE citizens and residents, as well as tourists. Most of Dubai’s luxury hotel chains and exclusive boutique properties have ensconced Yoga Wellness as a part of their ‘luxury offerings’.

Several corporates, businesses are supporting employee empowerment and retention through holistic health practices. Therefore, yoga’s economic significance continues to expand, contributing to individual well[1]being and economic development across regions. Global: Post 2020 the yoga industry is experiencing a remarkable growth, with the number of yoga practitioners worldwide increasing, driven by growing awareness of yoga’s health benefits and its integration into mainstream wellness practices.

According to various reports, the global yoga market was valued at over $80 billion in 2020 and is projected to continue expanding across segments- yoga apparel, equipment, online classes, retreats, and wellness tourism. Yoga retreats, ranging from luxury resorts to budget-friendly centres, will continue to attract millions of wellness tourists seeking rejuvenation and mindfulness experiences.

Transcends mere physical exercise; it symbolizes a profound global movement towards holistic health and economic opportunity for India and its diaspora. Can this be another opportunity for Indians to shine? India first earned a reputation for its creator economy, followed by IT experts, can it now create an opportunity to create another niche of Yogic experts and this soft power to the world?

