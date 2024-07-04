Starmer ‘delighted’ to receive backing of The Sun

The Sun said the Conservatives had become a “divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country”…reports Asian Lite News

Keir Starmer has said he is “delighted” to receive the backing of The Sun after it endorsed him in the election. The Labour leader said the newspaper’s support for his leadership showed “just how much this is a changed Labour Party back in the service of working people”.

The Sun gave its backing to Starmer today – the day before polls open – on the grounds he had “won the right to take charge”. The newspaper said the Labour leader had “fought hard to change his party for the better, even if it still a work in progress”.

It said while there were still “plenty of concerns about Labour”, including a lack of a “clear plan” to tackle both legal and illegal immigration and concerns over tax rises, it was “time for change”.

By contrast, The Sun said the Conservatives had become a “divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country”.

It said while Sunak had “done his best to right the economic mess he inherited” and had put forward many “common sense” policies it supported, the Tories had become “exhausted” by their years in power. “All this upheaval, backstabbing and mayhem came at a price,” it said.

“The Tories allowed a work-from-home civil service ‘blob’, activist quangos and human rights lawyers and judges to run rings around them, thwarting sensible policies. Illegal and legal immigration have not been kept under control. Taxes have ballooned to the highest level since World War Two. Plotting against the leadership has been endless. Sleaze scandals – most recently gambling on the timing of the election – have broken public trust. Put bluntly, the Tories are exhausted. They need a period in opposition to unite around a common set of principles which can finally bring to an end all the years of internal warfare. It is time for a change.”

