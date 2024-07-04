Kremlin rules out Erdogan as intermediary to end Ukraine war

Unlike other NATO leaders, who have imposed sanctions on Putin’s government, Erdogan has tried to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine throughout the conflict…reports Asian Lite News

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Ankara could help end the Ukraine-Russia war, but Putin’s spokesman said Erdogan could not play the role of an intermediary in the 28-month-old conflict.

Erdogan, speaking to Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan, said he believed a fair peace suiting both sides was possible, the Turkish presidency said.

But Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, ruled out any role as a go-between for the Turkish leader.

“No, it’s not possible,” said Peskov, when asked by a Russian television interviewer whether Erdogan could assume such a role, according to the Russian Tass news agency. The news agency’s account did not explain why the Kremlin was opposed to Erdogan’s participation.

The Turkish presidency said the two leaders also discussed the war in Gaza and ways to end the conflict in Syria.

Turkiye is a member of NATO, the US-led Western military alliance.

Unlike other NATO leaders, who have imposed sanctions on Putin’s government, Erdogan has tried to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine throughout the conflict.

Turkiye played a key role in putting in place a deal to ensure grain could be shipped safely from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. The accord remained in effect for a year.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss initiatives designed to bring peace to Ukraine and preparations for the second peace summit, Zelensky’s press service reported.

They also discussed security issues and cooperation in the infrastructure and energy sectors, cross-border collaboration, and bilateral trade on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The issues concerning the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine were another topic of the talks. Zelensky thanked Hungary for supporting Ukrainians and providing humanitarian aid to the country.

For his part, Orban pledged that Budapest would support Ukraine during the Hungarian presidency of the European Union (EU). Orban also suggested that Ukraine and Hungary may sign a bilateral agreement that will regulate their relations.

Orban arrived in Kyiv earlier in the day for his first visit to Ukraine in 12 years. On July 1, Hungary took over the Council of the EU rotating presidency for six months.

