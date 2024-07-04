Starmer Pledges ‘Country Before Party’ in UK Polls

Taking to X, the Labour Party leader said, “Every single vote counts. If You want change you have to vote for it.”..reports Asian Lite News

UK’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Wednesday said that he would put the country before the party and announced a slew of promises, including economic stability, safer streets and more teachers.

Starmer, the Labour Party’s candidate, also promised to create more jobs and crackdown on criminal gangs, if his party is voted to power in the elections.

A human rights lawyer with working-class roots, Starmer has also served as the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Taking to X, the Labour Party leader said, “Every single vote counts. If You want change you have to vote for it.”

“The election is about change. The change has got to be rooted in what you think. The choice is stark to continue with the same we had for the 14 long years or to turn the page and to start to build our country with Labour,” he said in a video shared on the social media platform.

“My Labour government will set up Great British Energy to create jobs, lower bills and provide energy security. Together we can stop the chaos, turn the page and start to rebuild.

He said, “I changed the Labour Party and now I’m ready to change Britain,” he said.

“But the work of change can only begin if you vote Labour on Thursday. Together we can stop the chaos, turn the page and start to rebuild,” the leader posted.

“This Thursday, the country faces a choice. Five more years of chaos with the Tories, or turning the page and rebuilding Britain with my changed Labour Party. Change will only happen if you vote for it,” his post read.

Earlier, he said that if he becomes UK Prime Minister his priority will be wealth creation, and making the people of the country better off.

