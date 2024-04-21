Turkish doctors arrive in Kabul for free paediatric care

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health also stated that Turkish physicians instruct Afghan physicians in paediatric urology in addition to carrying out the procedures themselves…reports Asian Lite News

At a time when Afghanistan is grappling with a poor economy and the healthcare system is in a deteriorated state, Turkish doctors have arrived in Kabul to provide free paediatric care in the Taliban-ruled nation, reported Khaama Press.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Public Health, in a post on the social networking platform X on Thursday, noted that a group of Turkish physicians has come to Afghanistan to conduct paediatric and urological procedures at the Ataturk Children’s Hospital in collaboration with Afghan doctors at the Ataturk Children’s Hospital free of charge.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health also stated that Turkish physicians instruct Afghan physicians in paediatric urology in addition to carrying out the procedures themselves.

This comes at a time when the international community continues to draw attention to the difficulties faced by Afghanistan’s collapsing healthcare system.

The World Health Organization stated in an early report this year that 2024 will be a challenging year for Afghanistan’s health sector, reported Khaama Press.

Afghan citizens annually spend millions of dollars on travelling abroad for treatment of various diseases. Moreover, at a time when a majority of the people residing in the country are unable to afford basic amenities, medical expenses have become even harder to dealt with on a daily basis.

Floods in Helmand

Nine people were killed after their houses collapsed due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the Greshk and Kajaki districts of Afghanistan’s Helmand province, Khaama Press reported, citing the Taliban-appointed local authorities.

In a statement, the Taliban-appointed head of information and culture in Helmand said that the incident first happened on Thursday night in the Abghol area of the Kajaki district.

According to the statement, these houses were demolished due to severe flooding, claiming the lives of seven members of a family, including one man, four women, and two children, Khaama Press reported.

According to Taliban-appointed authorities, one woman lost her life, one child was killed, and another was injured after the house roof collapsed on Friday night.

The deaths have been reported in Helmand amid heavy rainfall and floods in Afghanistan in recent days, which have claimed the lives of many people and caused material losses in various provinces of Afghanistan. According to the Taliban-led Ministry of Disaster Management, 70 people have lost their lives.

Earlier this week, the Taliban-led ministry said that 235 houses have been destroyed and 600 heads of cattle have been killed due to recent floods, as reported by the Khaama Press. (ANI)

