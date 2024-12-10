UAE Circular Economy to focus on sustainability & resources

UAE Circular Economy Council discusses new plans, proposals for implementation of Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Circular Economy Council held its first meeting following its restructuring this year, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Council.

The meeting discussed several new proposals and directions for implementing the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 to contribute to enhancing sustainability and the efficient use of resources. It also discussed the integration of national efforts to accelerate the transition towards an innovative and sustainable circular economy model.

The Council discussed a number of proposed projects to promote a circular economy in the country, noting the importance of completing work on the first set of policies and moving on to the second set. Besides, the meeting emphasized the importance of leveraging the potential of ‘Aluminium Recycling Coalition’ aimed at bringing about a gradual shift in aluminium recycling operations in the UAE.

Bin Touq said that the UAE, under its wise leadership’s directives, prioritises the development of an integrated circular economy ecosystem through the launch of national policies, initiatives and strategies that support sustainable economic development in the country, in line with the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

“Today’s meeting represents an important milestone in accelerating the country’s transition to a new economic model based on knowledge and innovation, with the circular economy being one of its main pillars. We will work to integrate innovation and digital transformation into circular economy initiatives, and enhance dialogue with relevant federal and local government entities and the private sector to follow up on the implementation of the National Circular Economy Agenda. It consists of 22 policies previously approved by the Council, aimed at consolidating the UAE’s position as a global hub for the circular economy by the next decade,” he added.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of Landmark Group, the Council reviewed the most important milestones achieved by the UAE in its transition towards a circular economy model. Most notably, these include the integration of circular economy into Investopia Summit’s agenda. The past three editions of the Summit served as an innovative investment platform highlighting global investment opportunities. Furthermore, it facilitated sustainable partnerships in the circular economy sector with a focus on manufacturing, green infrastructure and transportation sectors.

The UAE Circular Economy Council held four meetings during 2022-2023 as part of its efforts to achieve sustainable development goals and support the country’s transition to a circular economy model.

After the meeting, Bin Touq witnessed the opening of the ‘Landmark CircuLife’ textile recycling facility, a groundbreaking initiative by the Group and a first of its kind project in the UAE and the wider region. He emphasised that this collaboration reflects the UAE’s dedication to promoting green growth through strong public-private partnerships, reinforcing the country’s role as a global leader in embracing circular economy principles.

The facility integrates advanced recycling technologies with fibre recovery and customer engagement initiatives. It has the capacity to process over 200,000 tons of textile waste, 90% of which would otherwise be discarded into landfills.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President & CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), said: “As we reach the midpoint of our 10-year strategy, this milestone offers us an opportunity to both celebrate our achievements and recalibrate our approach where needed. The progress we’ve made is encouraging, but the road ahead demands even greater commitment, innovation, and accountability to clear, measurable targets. We must not only set ambitious goals but also hold ourselves responsible for achieving them through transparent monitoring and regular reporting.”

Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group, stated: “At Landmark Group, we believe that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility that cannot be achieved in isolation. Our journey toward adopting sustainable practices began over a decade ago with the launch of Splash’s sustainable collection. Since then, we have implemented a range of initiatives at every stage of our product lifecycle and operations to reduce our environmental footprint and promote the circular economy.”

