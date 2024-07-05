UAE commits to partnerships at SCO Summit

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah hailed the summit as a way for a new era of cooperation among the member countries, covering various fields to advance common interests that serve people….reports Asian Lite News

UAE is committed to strengthening its partnerships and building bridges of cooperation and friendship with countries worldwide, said H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi yesterday participated in the SCO Summit, being held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, as the head of the UAE delegation.

Taking place on 3rd and 4th July under the theme “Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity”, the summit saw the participation of heads of state and government of Member States, as well as representatives of regional and international organisations.

The UAE’s participation in the summit comes after it was officially granted “Dialogue Partner” status in the SCO during the organisation’s meetings last year in India.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is committed to strengthening its partnerships and building bridges of cooperation and friendship with countries worldwide around mutual respect and across all vital sectors, including economic, trade, political, cultural, energy, and technological fields.

This approach, he explained, stems from the UAE’s grasp of the role international cooperation plays in driving development, boosting the prospects for accelerating economic growth to ensure a more prosperous and sustainable future for all peoples of the world.

In his speech during the summit, H.H. Sheikh Saud stated that the UAE’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit exemplifies its steadfast commitment to promoting multilateral international work, emphasising the important role of the SCO in enhancing cooperation among Member States to achieve common goals.

The UAE, he said, adopts a broad-minded approach to economic partnerships, foreign trade, and investment, and it is currently working with various partners to drive international cooperation, steering it towards the most pressing issues and priorities on the global agenda.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah went on to explain that the summit is paving the way for a new era of cooperation among the organisation’s member countries, covering various fields to advance common interests that serve their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Saud reiterated the UAE’s call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the swift, urgent, and intensified delivery of humanitarian aid, highlighting the need to identify a clear path and achieve just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution to ensure the Palestinian people their right to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

The SCO Summit kicked off with a keynote by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, during which he highlighted the SCO’s objectives and principles, which include boosting solidarity and cooperation between Member States. He also presented development-related recommendations aimed at bolstering relations between member countries across political, trade, economic and security fields.

Several heads of state and leaders of international organisations also delivered speeches during the summit, touching on a number of regional and global issues, and ways to enhance the comprehensive partnership among SCO members, which, they affirmed, would help maintain peace and security and accelerate development in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan; and a number of officials.

