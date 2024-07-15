UAE condemns assassination bid on Trump

Ministry has reaffirmed that the UAE expresses its categorical condemnation of such criminal and extremist acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted former US President Donald Trump, which led to his injury as well as the death of one person and injuries to others, and expressed its sincere sympathy over this tragic incident.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Our thoughts are with former US President Donald Trump and those affected in the incident in Pennsylvania. The UAE condemns in the strongest terms all forms of violence and terrorism.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE’s solidarity with presidential candidate Trump and his family, as well as with the government and people of the United States, and offered its heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

Furthermore, the Ministry has reaffirmed that the UAE expresses its categorical condemnation of such criminal and extremist acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the United States, and to the family of the victim of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Bahrain also strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying, the ministry affirmed that the assassination attempt is a crime that contravenes democratic principles. The ministry wished the former president health and safety, and that the US election campaigns would continue in peace, without any form of violence and terrorism.

The ministry expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the United States and highlighted the long-standing relations between the two nations. It also extended wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured and expressed hopes for continued security, stability, and prosperity for the American people.

Republicans seek to pin political violence on Democrats

Within hours of the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, many of his supporters began laying blame on Democrats, seeking to flip the script on who has stoked America’s heated political rhetoric as cases of political violence reach historic heights.

From establishment Republicans to far-right conspiracy theorists, a consistent message emerged that President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders laid the groundwork for Saturday’s shooting by casting Trump as an autocrat who poses a grave threat to democracy.

Almost immediately after Saturday’s attack, right-wing websites were brimming with assertions that left-wing rhetoric motivated Trump’s assailant. Many commentators blamed the shooting on the Biden White House or pushed unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, including a claim that a shadowy “deep state” cabal within the government orchestrated it.

“Do not think this is going to be the last attempt to kill Trump. The Deep State really has no other choice now,” said a user on the pro-Trump website Patriots. Win. “It’s going to take borderline martial law to set the country right,” wrote another. One user called for a federal government purge. “It’s us or them.”

Trump’s Republican backers pointed specifically to a comment Biden made on July 8 as the president discussed his dismal debate performance in a meeting with donors.

“I have one job and that’s to beat Donald Trump,” Biden said, according to a transcript of the call that Biden’s campaign forwarded to reporters. “We’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye. He’s gotten away with doing nothing for the last 10 days except ride around in his golf cart.”

Some Republican officeholders seized on the “bullseye” comment as an example of Biden invoking violent imagery in describing November’s presidential election and criticized Biden and other Democrats for casting the former president as a threat to Democracy and to the nation.

“For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America,” US Representative Steve Scalize, a Louisiana Republican, wrote on X. “Clearly we’ve seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop.”

Scalize himself was the victim of violence seven years ago, wounded by a left-wing gunman who opened fire during a practice of the congressional Republican baseball team.

Other Republican politicians added to the drumbeat.

“Joe Biden sent the orders,” US Representative Mike Collins, a Republican from Georgia, posted on X on Saturday. There is no evidence for that claim. “The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination.”

