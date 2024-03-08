UAE Condemns Israel’s Approval Of New Settlements

UAE expressed its categorical rejection of all practices in contravention of resolutions on international legitimacy, which threaten further escalation and instability in the region…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has strongly condemned the Israeli government’s approval to construct 3,500 new settlement units in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, and expressed its rejection of all measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all practices in contravention of resolutions on international legitimacy, which threaten further escalation and instability in the region, and impede endeavours to achieve peace and stability.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to fostering peace, justice, and the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, prevent fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

Food system ‘destruction’

A United Nations (UN) expert has condemned Israel’s “destruction” of the food system in Gaza and urged an end to the “starvation campaign” there.

At a meeting of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri said that nearly 75 per cent of Gaza’s fishing sector had been devastated by Israeli bombardment, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Israel has mounted a starvation campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza … by targeting small-scale fishers,” the independent rights expert said.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has denied all access to the sea, he said.

“Israeli forces decimated the Port of Gaza, destroying every single fishing boat and shack,” he said. “In Rafah, only two out of 40 boats are left. In Khan Younis, Israel destroyed approximately 75 small-scale fishing vessels.”

The destruction of fishing livelihoods in the enclave had undermined the right to food for people in Gaza and pushed them into hunger and starvation, Fakhri said.

On Tuesday, UN experts condemned the violence of Israeli troops that fired on crowds of Palestinians gathered to collect flour in the southwest of Gaza on February 29. At least 112 people died and some 760 were injured, according to a UN press release.

China seeks UN permanent membership for Palestine

Affirming strong support for Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, China has termed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as a “tragedy for humanity” and a “disgrace for civilization,” Xinhua reported.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday also voiced Beijing’s support for Palestine to be made a full member of the United Nations.

Wang Yi was speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the country’s annual meeting of its parliament on Thursday.

“We support Palestine’s full membership in the UN, and urge certain UN Security Council members to stop laying obstacles to that end,” Wang said, adding that China calls for a more broad-based, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference to work out a timetable and road map for the two-state solution.

Noting that failure to end the humanitarian disaster caused by the Palestinian-Israeli conflict today in the 21st century is a tragedy for humanity and a disgrace for civilization, Wang called on the international community to act to give priority to an immediate ceasefire, as reported by Xinhua.

The foreign minister said the Palestinian people “have the right to live” in the world, calling for the release of all those held captive.

Wang further said that restoring justice to the Palestinian people and “fully implementing the two-state solution” is the only way to break the vicious circle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts.

Speaking further, Wang said that amid the complex and volatile international environment, China will firmly be a “force for peace, stability and progress in the world.

The Chinese FM also said that the United States should take an “objective and rational view” of China’s development, and match its words with actions to honour the commitments on China-US relations.

“Our position is the three principles proposed by President Xi Jinping — mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” Xinhua quoted Wang as saying. (with inputs from agencies)

Egypt, UAE Continue Aid Airdrops

The United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt continued to airdrop humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the implementation of the fourth airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid, carried out by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of the “Birds of Goodness” operation, which aims to alleviate the suffering of the war-ravaged Palestinian people.

Joint teams from both countries carried out the operation using aircraft carrying about 53 tonnes of food and medical aid, bringing the total to 169 tonnes since the operation’s launch.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” is part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched on 5th November 2023, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The operation, which will run for several weeks, showcases the level of UAE-Egypt coordination to support the people of Gaza. It also comes within the framework of Arab solidarity to help the Palestinian people in light of the dire circumstances in the Gaza Strip.

