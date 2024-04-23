UAE, Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar ink deal on ‘Development Road Project’

The MoU focuses on collaboration for the strategic ‘Development Road’ project…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Qatar and Türkiye, have signed a quadrilateral Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on the Development Road project. Iraq’s PM Muhammed S. Al-Sudani and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan witnessed the signing ceremony on Monday

“This MoU focuses on collaboration for the strategic ‘Development Road’ project. The event was attended by members of the four signatory countries,” according to a PM Media Office statement received by the Iraqi News Agency.

The MOU was signed by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Iraq’s Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhibis, Türkiye’s Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, and Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.

“The outlines for the framework of implementing the Development Road project aim to stimulate economic growth and enhance regional and international cooperation through economic integration. It seeks to create a sustainable economy bridging East and West, increase international trade, facilitate movement and commerce, establish a new competitive transport route, and bolster regional economic prosperity,” added the PM Office statement.

ALSO READ: UAE, Oman solidify ever-strengthening strategic ties

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]