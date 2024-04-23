Abu Dhabi Municipality hosts awareness campaign on fishing spots

The campaign aimed to raise fishermen’s awareness of unauthorised fishing locations and inform them about the authorised fishing areas within Al Bahia Beach, Al Shalila Beach, Al Sader Beach, Ghantoot, and Yas Beach…reports Asian Lite News

The City Municipality Centre and Al Shahama Municipality Centre, representing Abu Dhabi City Municipality, have recently organized an awareness campaign focusing on designated fishing spots in Abu Dhabi and its surrounding areas.

The five-day campaign, covering the geographic areas associated with both centres, falls under the “Darna” initiative. This initiative aims to preserve the general appearance and familiarise the community with laws and requirements related to fishing locations and protecting the marine environment.

The campaign aimed to raise fishermen’s awareness of unauthorised fishing locations and inform them about the authorised fishing areas within Al Bahia Beach, Al Shalila Beach, Al Sader Beach, Ghantoot, and Yas Beach.

The municipality noted that all beaches without fishing prohibition signs are considered available and authorised for fishing.

It also emphasised that fishing prohibition in some areas aligns with the goals of natural resource sustainability and the preservation of the general appearance, following the directives issued by relevant authorities, including the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

The awareness campaign included the dissemination of informative publications on the municipality’s social media platforms and “Freejna” app, as well as sending text messages and organising field visits to fishing sites.

Abu Dhabi Municipality called on all fishermen to adhere to the general cleanliness standards in the area, contribute to preserving the general appearance, and refrain from leaving behind any waste that might contaminate the marine environment or beaches. This call underscores the critical role of community responsibility in safeguarding and maintaining natural amenities.

