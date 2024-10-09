UAE, Kuwait further expand relations

Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Hamdan during his visit….reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, concluded his official visit to Kuwait, where he led a high-level UAE delegation.

Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Hamdan during his visit. Hamdan also met with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait; and His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

The meetings focused on deepening bilateral relations between the UAE and Kuwait, underscoring the strong brotherly ties and strategic partnership shared by the two nations.

During meeting with the Emir, Sheikh Hamdan praised Kuwait’s remarkable progress across various sectors and its efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the ambitions outlined in the ‘Kuwait Vision 2035’ statement.

Hamdan highlighted Kuwait’s eminent stature on the regional and international stage, attributing it to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the global respect Kuwait had earned on the strength of its honorable positions on key issues.

The meeting reviewed the enduring bilateral relations and the robust growth of the strategic partnership across various sectors, highlighting prospects for continued development based on shared goals and visions for comprehensive progress.

Hamdan highlighted that the strong fraternal and historical relations between the two countries provide a solid foundation for continued cooperation that promises to strengthen Gulf collaboration. He noted that the bilateral partnership is poised to reach new heights, backed up by farsighted agreements and a solid track record across key sectors.

The meeting reviewed recent events in the region and around the world, focusing on the evolving situation in the Middle East and the global challenges that call for increased international cooperation.

The two leaders also stressed the importance of finding effective solutions to mitigate the effects of conflicts and wars, which ultimately impede development and shatter aspirations for a secure and stable future that assures universal progress and prosperity.

H.H. was seen off at the Emiri Airport by Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait.

