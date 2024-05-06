UAE Leaders hail armed forces on Unification Day

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the development of military human capital, citing initiatives like the National Service Programme, which strengthens national belonging and readiness among Emirati youth….reports Asian Lite News

On the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered the following statement to members of the armed forces:

‘’May 6th is one of the most revered and enduring days in the history of the UAE. On this day in 1976, one of the most important decisions of the nation was made to unify our armed forces. This decision strengthened the Union and reinforced the pursuit of national cohesion by the UAE’s Founding Father and his fellow rulers, may God bless them.

On this precious occasion, I extend my best regards and appreciation to all members of our armed forces across various branches, and I thank them, offer my support, and value their contributions, dedication, and steadfastness in upholding the nation’s progress in diverse fields. I also commend the values they champion, all of which represent our dear nation, particularly in their efforts to assist the needy and support those afflicted in disaster and crisis areas.

On this day, we pray for mercy for our honourable fallen heroes who gave their lives in defence of the UAE and its values and continue to serve as exemplars of patriotism and sacrifice.

Our armed forces will remain a shield for the nation, a protector of development, and a pillar of progress in the UAE.’’

‘A pivotal moment’

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the decision to unify the Armed Forces on 6th May 1976, stands as a pivotal moment that goes down in the chronicles of the UAE’s history.

Reflecting on the journey since the unification decision in 1976, Sheikh Mohammed hailed the remarkable advancements in organization, weaponry, efficiency, and performance of the UAE Armed Forces.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers, Sheikh Mohammed underscored the commitment to establish a formidable Armed Force capable of safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, security, and stability. Over the past 48 years, the Armed Forces have attained excellence, aligning with the nation’s comprehensive development.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the development of military human capital, citing initiatives like the National Service Programme, which strengthens national belonging and readiness among Emirati youth. He expressed gratitude to citizens for their dedication to serving the nation and recognized graduates as valuable assets.

Acknowledging the expanded roles of the Armed Forces, including research, development, and manufacturing, Sheikh Mohammed praised the establishment of a UAE military industry, aligning with Sheikh Zayed’s vision.

‘Safeguarding foundations’

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the unification of the armed forces has contributed to consolidating the pillars of the union and preserving its security, sovereignty, and achievements.

He emphasised that the decision to unify the armed forces was a strategic choice during a pivotal stage to complete the building of the institutions of the country and advance its progress.

In a speech on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Unification of the Armed Forces, which falls on the 6th of May, His Highness stated that UAE armed forces are a strong supporter of the state’s renaissance and development by providing a safe and stable environment conducive to development and progress.

He also highlighted their role in keeping pace with the country’s development at various levels, recalling with reverence the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his founding brothers and their wisdom and awareness of the requirements of building a state of significance and status. It is based on unified national strength at a high level of efficiency and readiness necessary to fulfill its role in consolidating the foundations of this country and protecting its security and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that UAE Armed Forces have contributed over decades and continue to enhance security, stability, and peace, embodying the authentic approach of the country in cooperation and solidarity. In this context, he pointed out the qualitative humanitarian efforts exerted by the UAE Armed Forces in many regions of the world, responding to humanitarian situations where their name has always been associated with values ​​of goodness, generosity, support for truth, and aiding the needy and afflicted without discrimination.

His Highness extended thanks and appreciation to the first generation of members of the UAE armed forces. He prayed for the mercy and forgiveness of Allah Almighty for those who have passed away, as well as for the souls of the country’s heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the nation. They remained loyal to its values and defended its security and stability, helping it to stand proud and esteemed.

ALSO READ: Macron Condemns Violence in Pro-Palestinian Protests at French Universities

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]