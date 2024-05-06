Sharjah Library ignites young minds



The SPL pavilion at the 15th SCRF is buzzing with activity, engaging kids and parents with its agenda focused on critical thinking and exploring the wonders of the universe….report Asian Lite News

The Sharjah Public Library (SPL) pavilion at the ongoing 15th edition of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) has emerged as a beehive of activity, educating and entertaining children of all ages as well as their parents with its comprehensive agenda designed to foster critical thinking and unveil the intricate wonders of the universe.

Cyber safety awareness and exploration of silent books

Among the engaging activities, the ‘Silent Book’ workshop uniquely opens the doors of imagination through drawings and images narrating the story, allowing children to interpret it in their style without needing written words. Meanwhile, the ‘Digital Awareness’ workshop steers children towards conscious and responsible video gaming. Through a short film presentation and hands-on workshops, children learn to navigate the internet safely, emphasising the importance of caution when interacting with strangers online.

Creative writing workshops

The ‘Creative Writing Stations’ workshop takes children on a journey through five practical stations: I Read, I Observe, I Think, I Plan, and I Design. At each station, children learn how to read and discuss stories. They then apply what they’ve learned in hands-on workshops to develop their creative skills further.

Superhero designing and beeswax making

For ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Grendizer fans,’ the Superhero workshop offers an exciting adventure for children who dream of a world filled with superheroes. Here, they learn to create their unique superhero characters through vibrant comic stories. In the ‘Bee Waxing’ workshop, children delve into the wonderful world of bees, learning about the properties and benefits of beeswax, drawing lessons in perfection and creativity, and developing their fine motor skills while also exploring the cultural and historical significance of beeswax across various global cultures.

Strengthening family bonds

Workshops that strengthen family ties include the ‘Creative Personality Lab,’ an interactive experience that helps children understand their responsibilities towards themselves, their families, and their nation. This workshop encourages creativity and inspiration through thought-provoking questions that reflect their personalities. The ‘Family Tunes’ workshop invites families to participate in collaborative art projects that strengthen their bonds through shared creativity.

The ‘Artistic Tale’ workshop offers participants a chance to learn the theoretical and technical basics of the Oud, an ancient musical instrument, while the ‘From the Heart of the Desert’ workshop explores sustainability and the heritage of Sheikh Zayed through an engaging journey.

The ‘Embroidery and Folklore’ workshop also showcases the aesthetics of Palestinian dress and the art of embroidery. ‘A Story with Saif Al-Muslimani’ gives children the opportunity to hear inspiring stories narrated by the young Saif Al-Muslimani. Moreover, the ‘Book Restoration’ workshop teaches participants how to renew and repair old books, emphasising the importance of recycling and resource conservation.

