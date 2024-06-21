UAE marks Yoga Day with nationwide events

Numerous events focusing on women’s empowerment through yoga will be held across the emirates….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates is set to experience a surge of yoga enthusiasm with the theme ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’ for International Yoga Day celebrations, running from June 22nd to 29th.

Numerous events focusing on women’s empowerment through yoga will be held across the emirates, attracting thousands of participants from diverse nationalities, India’s Doordarshan (DD) News reported.

Dubai

The Consulate of India in Dubai is preparing to host approximately 4,000 participants for a yoga session at the World Trade Centre on Saturday, June 22nd, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

This grand celebration of the ancient Indian practice is organized by The Art of Living and the International Association of Human Values, featuring talks on the “5Rs of Sustainability” to mark both International Yoga Day and World Environment Day.

Additionally, Heartfulness Institute will collaborate with Dubai Sports World to hold yoga sessions at the DSW Football Pitch.

Sharjah

The Indian mission in Dubai, in partnership with Ekata Sharjah, is organising a large-scale International Day of Yoga event on Sunday, June 23rd, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Skyline University College in Sharjah.

Over 5,000 participants from various nationalities are anticipated for this annual celebration, ongoing since 2014, it was reported.

Ras Al Khaimah

The Indian People’s Forum and Samanvaya, in collaboration with CGI Dubai, will celebrate International Yoga Day at Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University on June 21st and June 22nd.

Abu Dhabi

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is coordinating events at ADNEC on June 22nd and at the Louvre Museum on June 23rd. Since 2022, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has celebrated International Yoga Day on a grand scale, promoting yoga as a daily practice.

The Science India Forum and ARYIC will host an event on Sunday, June 23rd, from 2 pm to 6 pm at Summit International School, connecting a global community of wellness seekers through yoga.

Meanwhile, the Arab Region Yoga Instructors Council (ARYIC) is supporting International Yoga Day events across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, and Oman. In the UAE, ARYIC is involved in five events, including sessions in Dubai, Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman.

ARYIC, dedicated to promoting yoga in its authentic and traditional essence, focuses on advancing the practice in underrepresented communities with their initiative, “Yoga for Peace and Harmony.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga and said the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward for the last 10 years.

PM Modi performed Yoga at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on J-K, on International Day of Yoga on Friday.

While addressing an event in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said that India’s proposal regarding the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations was supported by 177 nations.

“Today, from the land of Kashmir, I congratulate everyone around the world on International Yoga Day! Ten years ago, I proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. India’s proposal was supported by 177 nations, which is a record in itself. In 2015, on Kartavyapath in Delhi, 35,000 people performed Yogasanas together,” he said.

“On International Yoga Day, I have had the privilege of coming to Kashmir, the land of yoga and meditation. In Srinagar, we are feeling the power that yoga gives us. I congratulate all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on International Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir,” PM Modi added.

