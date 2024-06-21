Dubai attracts Vietnamese EV pioneer ‘VinFast’

The move marks a significant milestone in the Vietnamese company’s global expansion strategy …reports Asian Lite News

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported VinFast Trading and Production Joint Stock Company (VinFast), a pioneering manufacturer of electric vehicles, in establishing its regional headquarters in Dubai.

The move marks a significant milestone in the Vietnamese company’s global expansion strategy and reflects the chamber’s vital role in contributing to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The chamber arranged introductions and meetings with key stakeholders including government entities, potential dealership partners, and distributors, significantly smoothing VinFast’s market entry and operational setup in the region.

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers, commented, “Dubai is further cementing its position as a leading global business hub thanks to its favourable business environment and numerous competitive advantages for investors and entrepreneurs.

Dubai International Chamber remains committed to attracting companies and investors from around the world and ensuring they can capitalise on the exciting opportunities available in the emirate and leverage Dubai as a launchpad to enter regional and global markets.”

Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East, commented, “Close cooperation with the Dubai International Chamber and reputable partners in the region will be key for VinFast to quickly establish its position in the Middle East.”

The chamber currently operates 31 international offices, which serve as gateways to attract foreign direct investments and support the expansion of Dubai-based companies in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the chamber’s strategic priorities.

