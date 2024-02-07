UAE President receives Emirati ambassadors, representatives

UAE President stressed that the UAE is keen to build high-level developmental partnerships with various countries of the world…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan yesterday received ambassadors and representatives participating in the 18th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad, organised annually by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Also present was His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the delegation the importance of forums that bring together the UAE’s representatives and ambassadors to review the nation’s approach towards peace, security, cooperation, and economic diplomacy. His Highness also highlighted the role of these forums in enabling state officials to exchange opinions and ideas related to current regional and international developments, contributing to the enhancement of the UAE’s diplomatic role and its foreign policy.

He emphasised the importance e of the UAE’s ambassadors and representatives abroad in enhancing the nation’s foreign relations and serving its interests, in addition to building bridges of cooperation with countries around the world at the political, economic, cultural, and other levels. Their role, he said, is also to present a positive image of the UAE, its people, values, and principles advocating for peace, dialogue, and cooperation that benefits all.

He stressed that the UAE is keen to build high-level developmental partnerships with various countries of the world, placing a significant responsibility on its ambassadors and representatives abroad to support this vision based on their understanding of the country’s developmental priorities and knowledge of the rapid transformations occurring globally across all sectors.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohamed called on the ambassadors and representatives to prioritise the wellbeing of Emirati citizens abroad, and provide them with all possible forms of support. He expressed his appreciation for their efforts, wishing them every success in their missions.

