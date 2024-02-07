Indian envoy discusses trade, partnership with David Davies

The EAM discussed bilateral cooperation between the two nations and other crucial regional and global developments…reports Asian Lite News

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami met the Secretary of State for Wales and discussed trade and partnership in technologies like life sciences and green transitions. The Wales MP David Davies is scheduled to visit India later this month.

“High Commissioner @VDoraiswami met the Secretary of State for Wales @DavidTCDavies, ahead of his visit to India in mid-Feb. They discussed trade, and partnership in technologies like life-sciences and green transitions,” Indian High Commission in London posted on X.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met British Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds on Tuesday here in the national capital.

“Delighted to welcome British Shadow Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy and Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade @jreynoldsMP this afternoon. Enjoyed our conversation that covered bilateral cooperation as well as important regional and global developments,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Notably, ‘Shadow Secretary’ is a position held by senior members of the opposition party in the UK who act as party spokespersons in specific policy areas.

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commission wished a speedy recovery to King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

“Team @HCI_London joins @PMOIndia @narendramodi and the people of India in wishing a speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III,” it stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished speedy recovery and good health to the UK’s King Charles III following news of his cancer diagnosis.

“I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Britain’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

The King of Britain has been advised by his doctors to postpone public-facing duties. He has already begun the schedule of regular treatments after the diagnosis.

However, he will continue to handle official documentation and state business as usual throughout this time. (ANI)

