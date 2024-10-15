UAE Rallies Support for Lebanon Through Aid Drive

Dubai Cares has joined the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ initiative to provide urgent relief for children and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE’s two-week aid campaign for Lebanon, “UAE stands with Lebanon” has in the initial week collected more than AED 110 million to provide food and medical supplies, shelter equipment and other relief material.

The response of the UAE community, which includes people from around the world, demonstrated its humane spirit and the resonating legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The campaign was launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided immediate support to the Lebanese people by allocating US$100 million in urgent aid, and $30 million for Lebanese refugees in Syria. A total of 10 relief planes loaded with 450 tonnes of aid materials have been sent.

Dubai Cares joins campaign

Dubai Cares, a civil society organisation affiliated with the UN Department of Global Communications, has joined the UAE Stands with Lebanon initiative to provide urgent relief for children and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

This collaboration aims to galvanise the UAE community – including individuals, institutions, and businesses – into action to raise critical funds for emergency relief efforts. It also aligns with the broader efforts of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council to mobilise resources and deliver life-saving aid to those in need.

Lebanon is currently experiencing a devastating crisis, with families across the country facing acute shortages of food, shelter, and warmth due to the ongoing conflict. With winter fast approaching, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly.

The fundraising drive by Dubai Cares aims to address these pressing needs by delivering essential supplies, including food, and winterisation kits, as well as educational and psychological support to help displaced families. Working closely with trusted partners on the ground, Dubai Cares is committed to ensuring that donations translate into tangible relief for those most affected by this crisis.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said, “Lebanon is currently facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with countless families displaced and struggling to access even the most basic necessities such as food, shelter, and warmth. As winter looms, the need for emergency relief is more critical than ever. At Dubai Cares, we firmly believe in the power of collective action. By joining the UAE Stands with Lebanon initiative, we are committed to providing immediate, life-saving support to the most vulnerable families. We invite the UAE community to join hands with us in this mission, ensuring that vital supplies reach those who need them most.”

UAE landmarks display solidarity with Lebanon

In a poignant demonstration of solidarity with the Lebanese people, prominent landmarks across the United Arab Emirates have been illuminated with the campaign slogan ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon,’ accompanied by the Lebanese flag and map.

This symbolic gesture serves as a powerful expression of support and empathy during a challenging time for Lebanon. Iconic structures, including Burj Khalifa, Mubadala Tower, and ADNOC Building, among others, participated in this display of fraternal sentiment and shared unity.

The campaign in support of Lebanon was launched as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The campaign began on Tuesday, October 8, and will continue until Monday, October 21, 2024. Relief aid has so far been collected at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City and the Abu Dhabi Ports Cruise Terminal, totalling 20,000 boxes of relief aid, food parcels and shelter supplies.

The Expo Centre Sharjah will host a humanitarian collection event on Saturday, October 19th, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This initiative is a collaborative effort between The Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah Charity Association, and the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.”

ALSO READ: 900 Indian soldiers at risk as Israel targets UNIFIL

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]