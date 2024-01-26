UAE reaffirms commitment to sustainable future

Minister Al Mazrouei’s remarks were made on the International Day of Clean Energy, observed on 26th January each year…reports Asian Lite News

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised the increasing global efforts towards achieving environmental sustainability. He highlighted the UAE’s outstanding global efforts in clean energy through innovative strategies and substantial investments, solidifying its position as a global hub for sustainable energy.

Minister Al Mazrouei’s remarks were made on the International Day of Clean Energy, observed on 26th January each year. The day commemorates the establishment of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in 2009, a proposal jointly submitted by the UAE and Panama and later adopted by the United Nations.

“On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to building a sustainable future. As a global leader in the energy landscape, the UAE will continue to expand on its clean energy projects,” he said.

“The resounding success of COP28 reflects the pioneering role of the UAE in shaping a future fuelled by clean energy. COP28 delivered on its promises and so will the UAE. We will continue to work diligently to meet our ambitious climate commitments.”

He added that at the centre of these commitments are the updated targets of the UAE Strategy 2050 that ensure a balanced, sustainable, affordable energy supply with the ultimate goal of reaching net-zero by 2050.

In its first stage, the strategy calls for reducing emissions from the water and energy sectors and reaching a 0% contribution of clean coal in the energy mix. The strategy seeks to increase individual and institutional energy consumption efficiency by 42-45% by 2030, compared to 2019. Also, to triple the share of renewable energy by 2030, increase the installed clean energy capacity from 14.2 GW to 19.8 GW by 2030, surge the share of installed clean energy capacity in the total energy mix to 30% by 2030, and increase the contribution of clean energy generation to 32% by 2030 to ensure the country is on track to achieve its climate change mitigation goals.

The Minister highlighted that climate action is at the heart of the UAE’s development plans. The country was the first Gulf country to sign and ratify the iconic Paris Agreement and to announce a Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. The UAE’s leadership realised early on the importance of a gradual, pragmatic transition in the energy sector and, over 20 years ago, charted a path for diversifying the national economy.

Al Mazrouei stated, “The UAE has an impressive track record in the energy transition field. So far, it has invested over US$57 billion in clean energy projects at home and abroad. Additionally, through the UAE-US Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), we seek to mobilise US$100 billion and deploy 100 new gigawatts of clean energy by 2035. The UAE aspires to be a role model for an ambitious, yet pragmatic transition to clean energy sources. We continue to meet today’s global energy needs, while investing heavily in the clean energy systems of tomorrow.

