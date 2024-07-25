UAE sets out journey to Paris Olympics

The UAE delegation sets out its journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games through two competitions: swimming and judo, two days after the official opening ceremony…reports Asian Lite News

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is scheduled for Friday, 26 July 2024 in Paris. The international sports event will see 10,500 athletes from 200 National Olympic Committees compete in 32 sports across 329 events at 35 venues in the presence of 20,000 media representatives, and 45,000 volunteers.

The UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) said 14 Emirati athletes will compete in five sports: equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming, and athletics during the Games will conclude on 11th August.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is considered an important stage in the UAE’s future sports journey at the Olympic level, which began in Los Angeles 1984. It is a departure for a new station towards a brighter sporting future, in light of the National Sports Strategy 2031, which represents an umbrella for all initiatives, programs and projects of the sports sector in the UAE, and whose main goal is to increase the number of qualified Emirati athletes to over 30 by the 2023 Olympic Games.

Speaking about the national sporting ambitions and the future of UAE sports in the Olympic Games, Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the General Authority of Sports, said: “Since the flag of this dear nation was raised for the first time at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, we have been dreaming of a bright sporting future that carries with it achievements and excellence. There is no doubt that our participation in the Olympics is not just a sporting competition, but rather an embodiment of the visions and directions of our wise leadership and the dreams and aspirations of our people and our rising generations.”

He added: “The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics was the beginning, and since then we have been striving to build a generation of athletes who represent the UAE in the best way. The challenges we faced and the difficulties we surmounted were nothing but additional motivations to achieve more achievements.”

He said: “As we prepare today for the Paris 2024 Olympics in a few days, we have in mind a goal that goes beyond Paris, which is to achieve the largest possible participation and create a new dream for the UAE’s leadership and people, in line with objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031, which include developing the capabilities of sports talents and achieving success in elite professional sports to consolidate the presence of the UAE on the global sports landscape.’’

