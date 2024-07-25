MBZ honours Ma’an initiative supporters

Since its inception in 2019, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has channelled AED370.4 million into socially prioritised projects across key sectors…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured a number of individual and corporate contributors for their support of programmes and initiatives managed by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in 2023, recognising their efforts in promoting the values of giving, humanitarianism and volunteerism, as well as fostering a culture of community cohesion and solidarity, which is deeply ingrained in Emirati society.

During a ceremony held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed appreciation for the efforts of all recognised individuals and institutions, highlighting how these contributions exemplify the spirit of generosity inherent in UAE society and support the national vision of strengthening and sustaining community solidarity for both current and future generations.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an; as well as a number of other officials and prominent individual and corporate contributors and representatives of various volunteer entities.

During the past year, the honoured individuals and institutions have made significant financial and in-kind community contributions in support of social priorities and community development initiatives managed by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an as the official channel in Abu Dhabi for collecting community contributions from the public and private sectors as well as civil society.

Since its inception in 2019, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has channelled AED370.4 million into socially prioritised projects across key sectors such as healthcare, education, environment, infrastructure and community services. These initiatives have positively impacted more than 800,000 individuals through 153 community projects.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili highlighted that the leadership continues to support the social sector to advance the sustainable social development journey, and to continue strengthening the role of all stakeholders to contribute to enhancing the quality of life and consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination to live and work.

He added that the social sector in Abu Dhabi supports the enhancement of a culture of community engagement and contribution and social innovations, leading to a better life for all community members through various initiatives and programmes implemented by the Department of Community Development, relevant entities and other partners, contributing to consolidating the values of community cohesion.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, commended the exceptional support provided by the leadership to Ma’an’s initiatives and programmes, aimed at enhancing community unity within Abu Dhabi society.

She said, “We remain committed to collaborating with partners across the public, private and civil society sectors to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to key social priorities. Our efforts will continue to reflect Abu Dhabi Government’s dedication to fostering innovation in various aspects of governance. Ma’an will continue enhancing community engagement and supporting solutions that address social priorities and create sustainable, positive impacts.”

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an collaborates with public and private sector partners, as well as third-sector entities, to direct and channel community contributions – whether financial, in-kind, or through volunteer efforts – towards initiatives and programmes that address the social priorities set by the Department of Community Development. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive solutions that improve the quality of life across the Abu Dhabi community.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is dedicated to fostering a culture of collective community responsibility, empowering individuals and institutions to select projects that align with their goals and values. This approach supports Abu Dhabi’s vision of cultivating a cooperative, cohesive and inclusive society.

