UAE to invest $10b in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has met with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi eyeing close cooperation in economic, commercial, and investment sectors.

The United Arab Emirates has announced the allocation of $10 billion for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan.

The announcement came following talks held by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi to strengthen the Pakistani economy, support it, and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, both the UAE President and Pak Prime Minister discussed various aspects of cooperation and collaboration between the countries.

They explored opportunities to further enhance their historical ties, particularly in the economic, commercial, and developmental fields, along with other areas that align with the two countries’ shared aspirations for sustainable economic growth.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the UAE’s development journey and emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its friendship with the UAE and boosting cooperation, especially in the economic, commercial, and investment sectors.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and a number of officials.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, Shehbaz Sharif was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and a number of officials.

PM Sharif is expected to undertake an official visit to China from June 4 to 7, reported ARY News citing sources on Thursday. During his four-day state visit, the PM will hold meetings with the Chinese president and prime minister and will discuss the matters related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) phase II and other issues

Couple of days ago, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) inaugurated the new expansion of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital for Women in Larkana, Sindh Province, Pakistan, as part of its developmental initiatives in the healthcare sector.

The expansion was in line with the UAE’s efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate infrastructure and support developmental sectors in Pakistan and aims to provide advanced medical services and extend the reach of the hospital’s healthcare programmes.

It includes the introduction of new medical services, increasing the hospital’s current capacity to 200 beds, and establishing a surgical complex with four operating rooms, a 15-bed recovery unit, and a medical training unit.

Additionally, the expansion includes a medical emergency centre comprising six units equipped to handle emergency cases, ultrasound examinations, and electrocardiography tests, along with a diagnostics centre that contains a laboratory, endoscopy department, medical fitness area, and vaccination rooms.

The expansion will also update the hospital’s sewage system and infrastructure and replace old medical equipment with modern ones.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by an ERC delegation currently visiting Pakistan, led by Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the ERC, and including Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation, and Obaid Al Balushi, Director of the Relief and Disaster Preparedness Department at ERC, alongside Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, Consul-General of the UAE in Karachi.

Al Mansouri stressed that the ERC’s projects in Pakistan had received close attention from its senior leadership, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to developing and reconstructing projects, especially those aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable and needy groups.

He explained that the Sheikh Zayed Hospital for Women in Sindh Province plays a significant role in providing healthcare to the region’s residents. Therefore, the ERC initiated the hospital’s maintenance and expansion and introduced new additions to enhance its capacity to continue serving its beneficiaries with medical and healthcare services, he added.

Al Remeithi said the hospital’s expansion reflects the UAE’s commitment, through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, to supporting its developmental and humanitarian initiatives in Pakistan, especially in the healthcare sector.

The hospital is a prominent medical landmark in the region, having provided healthcare services to local residents for five decades. This expansion marks a new chapter and a qualitative leap in its healthcare and treatment programmes, benefitting the people of Sindh, he added.

The Sheikh Zayed Hospital for Women was established on 12th March, 1974. It has been providing medical and treatment services annually to some 500,000 people in the region for the past fifty years without interruption and handles 120,000 childbirth cases each year.

