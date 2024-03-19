UAE, UN Gaza Coordinator Discuss Aid Flow

UAE Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reviewed with UN relief coordinator Sigrid Kaag the progress of the maritime corridor initiative aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, discussed the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and ways to increase the flow of relief aid without obstacles to meet civilians’ needs.

This comes as an a alarming UN report warned of imminent famine in northern Gaza, where 70 percent of the remaining population is experiencing catastrophic hunger. The famine could happen any time between now and May, World Food Program, the UN’s food agency, said on Monday, according to Arab News report.

Meanwhile, in addition to addressing the ongoing humanitarian challenges, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also reviewed with Kaag the progress of the maritime corridor initiative aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and its significant role in providing a sustainable humanitarian response to the Palestinian people.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah also addressed current developments in the region and regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire to protect the lives of all civilians and intensify humanitarian support for Gaza’s residents.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s full support for the efforts of the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, contributing to delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza sufficiently and without obstacles.

Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the crucial role of the United Nations in partnership with active stakeholders within the international community to end extremism, tension, and violence in the region. He stressed the necessity of ensuring the protection of all civilians and delivering urgent humanitarian aid essential for the Palestinian people to alleviate their suffering.

Furthermore, the top Emirati diplomat reiterated the UAE’s commitment to cooperate with the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, all countries and stakeholders involved in the maritime corridor initiative, aiming to establish a sustainable channel for delivering humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

ERC expands relief programs

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has announced the expansion of its relief programme to support the Palestinian people in Gaza during Ramadan. The aim is to reduce their suffering and improve humanitarian efforts during this holy month.

The organisation has begun sending a convoy with essential supplies for the Iftar project to aid the people of Gaza. This initiative is part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation. The ERC has allocated AED 3 million to purchase supplies like rice, wheat, sugar, beans, and other essentials from Egypt. These supplies will help operate 28 public kitchens and 10 bakeries in Gaza. The convoy, consisting of 16 trucks carrying 336 tonnes of food aid, has started its journey from Cairo to Al Arish, getting ready to enter Gaza.

On this occasion, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of ERC, said, “The dispatch of the aid convoy comes within the framework of the keenness of the UAE’s wise leadership to stand with the Palestinians in Gaza during the ordeal they are going through, and to alleviate their suffering by meeting their basic needs.”

He mentioned that the UAE has promptly offered relief and food assistance to the people in Gaza since the crisis began. This aligns with their dedication to easing the hardships faced by the Palestinian population and demonstrates the UAE’s values of generosity and unity in supporting their brothers during crises.

In this regard, ERC strives to consistently provide food and medical aid to the Gaza residents. This effort commenced with the initiation of Operation Gallant Knight 3 on 5th November last year, aiming to fulfill the diverse needs of those impacted by the events in Gaza.

ERC teams are currently working on loading aid and food parcels onto the third cargo ship, which was ordered to be dispatched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of ERC. The ship carries 4,500 tonnes of food stuff, 3,000 tents, and Eid clothing.

In December of last year, ERC dispatched the first aid ship to the city of Al Arish as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. It carried 4,016 tonnes of various relief materials, followed by the second ship that was dispatched in February of this year, carrying 4,303 tonnes of food, 154 tonnes of shelter materials, and 87 tonnes of medical aid.

These initiatives come as a continuation of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the strip at an accelerated and coordinated pace as a result of the escalating humanitarian crisis, and to work to mitigate its negative effects, especially on the most vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.

